Kevin Conway

Mountain View’s Kevin Conway, throwing a pass last month at Sacred Heart Prep, tossed three touchdown passes Friday at Milpitas.

 R. Alan Hwang/Town Crier file photo

Motivation might be a problem for some football teams coming off their fifth loss in a row, though it wasn’t for Mountain View High. The Spartans snapped the streak with a 46-23 league win at Milpitas Friday.

“We were really disappointed with how we played at Homestead (the week before),” Mountain View coach Tim Lugo said. “We did some soul searching after that, and I saw a refocused team Friday.”

