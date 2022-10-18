Motivation might be a problem for some football teams coming off their fifth loss in a row, though it wasn’t for Mountain View High. The Spartans snapped the streak with a 46-23 league win at Milpitas Friday.
“We were really disappointed with how we played at Homestead (the week before),” Mountain View coach Tim Lugo said. “We did some soul searching after that, and I saw a refocused team Friday.”
The Spartans got off to a fast start, reaching the end zone just two plays after what Lugo called “a gigantic return” of the opening kickoff by Dillon Daniels. Starting inside Milpitas’ 30-yard line, Mountain View scored on Kevin Conway’s 26-yard pass to receiver Lex Silver.
Conway threw two more touchdown passes in the game – a 34-yarder to Drake Wilkening and a 72-yarder to Silver – and totaled 248 yards through the air.
Daniels added 81 yards on the ground, including a 5-yard TD that boosted the Spartans’ lead to 29-9 late in the third quarter.
Defensively, Arturo Hernandez registered three sacks and Andre Guimaraes Jr. made an interception.
Mountain View improved to 1-2 in the PAL/SCVAL De Anza Division and 2-5 overall.
The Spartans host Palo Alto
7 p.m. Friday for homecoming.
Los Altos moved into second place in the PAL/SCVAL El Camino Division with Friday’s 14-12 victory at Santa Clara.
The Eagles (2-1, 3-4) – winners of two straight games – visit first-place King’s Academy 7 p.m. Friday.
St. Francis Friday won its third game in a row, holding off host Valley Christian 21-14 in West Catholic Athletic League action.
Matt Dougherty tossed two touchdown passes – both to Andrew Adkison – and Bryce Luna returned a punt 38 yards for the Lancers’ other TD.
St. Francis (3-1, 4-3) visits Riordan 2 p.m. Saturday.
Girls volleyball
St. Francis dropped the first set but won the next three to beat Sacred Heart Cathedral Oct. 12.
Taylor Williams had 22 kills for the Lancers, who have lost just three sets all year and are 9-0 in the WCAL and 25-0 overall.
Los Altos (7-2 De Anza, 21-6 overall) beat Cupertino in four sets Oct. 11 for its seventh win in a row. Kaitlyn Lee had 20 kills.
