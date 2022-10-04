MV volleyball Emmy Thomander

Mountain View High’s Emmy Thomander attempts to hit the ball past the block of Los Altos High’s Ella McFarlane Thursday.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to Town Crier

There was no letup in the Mountain View High girls volleyball team Thursday at Los Altos. After playing their rival even through four close sets, the Spartans’ energy and serving overwhelmed the Eagles in the fifth.

Mountain View prevailed 15-3, with Alex Sakamoto serving the final six points – capped by the match-winning ace.

