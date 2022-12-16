As the calendar turned to December, so did the fortunes of the Mountain View High boys basketball team.
As the calendar turned to December, so did the fortunes of the Mountain View High boys basketball team.
The Spartans, who started their season by losing both games in November, are 5-0 in December.
Mountain View has not only improved its scoring – averaging 61 points per contest this month after failing to reach 50 in either game last month – but also its defense. The Spartans held their last two opponents to under 30 points and have surrendered an average of 39.4 points per game in December.
Mountain View last week eviscerated Evergreen Valley 56-26. The host Spartans led 32-12 at halftime and didn’t let the Cougars (5-3) score more than eight points in any quarter of the non-league game.
“Our defensive effort was outstanding,” Mountain View coach Kevin Mack said. “Our defense definitely fed our offense, and we played really well in transition.”
Junior Cole Palmbush finished with 11 points that included a pair of 3s. Senior Jackson Kim also had 11 points, along with five steals. Sophomore Jayden Minor added nine points, six assists and four steals for the Spartans, while junior Dylan Louie chipped in six points.
“It was a really good team effort (Dec. 13),” Mack said, adding that his team also played solid defense in its 69-30 rout of Overfelt three days earlier.
Mountain View is scheduled to host Fremont 7 p.m. Thursday in another non-league game.
Doomed by a slow start, Mountain View fell 57-37 at Carlmont Dec. 14. The Spartans trailed 27-5 at the end of the first quarter and never re-covered.
The non-league loss dropped Mountain View to 1-3 overall. The Scotts improved to 4-0.
Sophomore forward Idan Garten’s second-half goal lifted Los Altos to a 1-0 non-league victory over visiting Salinas Dec. 14. Junior goalie Carson Gamble earned the shutout.
The Eagles improved to 3-0-1 overall; Salinas sank to
0-2-3.
Mountain View continued its winning ways by thumping Leland 4-0 Dec. 13 in what coach Jim McGuirk called a “pretty solid game all around.”
Liam Barrett, Jonathan Palominos, Jamieson DeAngelis and Taaran Chohan scored goals for the visiting Spartans, who led 2-0 at halftime. Carlos Alfaro “had a great game with multiple assists,” McGuirk said, and goalie Parker Lunn was credited with the shutout.
Mountain View, on a four-game winning streak, improved to 4-0-1.
St. Francis toppled Leland 4-1 Dec. 13 behind the play of Charlotte Kohler and Mimi Yamamoto, who each notched a goal and an assist. Penelope Correa and Kamryn Rosa also scored for the host Lancers (6-0).
Leading by a goal at halftime, Mountain View had to settle for a 2-all tie against Menlo-Atherton Dec. 13. Karena Shah scored both goals for the visiting Spartans (2-2-1); Laila Edris and Juno Winegar recorded the assists.
