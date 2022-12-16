Jackson Kim

Mountain View’s Jackson Kim, laying up the ball against St. Francis, scored 11 points in last week’s win over Evergreen Valley.

 R. Alan Hwang/Town Crier file photo

As the calendar turned to December, so did the fortunes of the Mountain View High boys basketball team.

The Spartans, who started their season by losing both games in November, are 5-0 in December.

