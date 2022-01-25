Local sixth-grader Sean Davies capped a stellar season of cyclocross racing last month by winning the state championship for his age group at Manzanita Park in Prunedale.
It marked the second time the 11-year-old from Los Altos won the Northern California Nevada Cycling Association district/state title; he also claimed the NCNCA Junior Men 9-10 crown two years ago (the event was not held last year).
Sean now holds four state titles in cycling for his age group; he’s also the road race, time trial and BMX cruiser champion.
Earlier in December, the Springer School student placed second out of 39 competitors in the Junior Men 11-12 division of the USA Cycling Cyclocross Nationals at Cantigny Park in Wheaton, Ill. He missed out on the gold medal by just 5 seconds.
Sean and the other racers competed in far-from-ideal conditions. Tornadoes touched down within 50 miles of the race the night before, according to his dad, Lloyd Davies, resulting in half the course getting blown away and an inch of rain that made for a muddy ride.
Sean began racing BMX bikes at age 6 and took up cyclocross and mountain bike racing at age 9, Lloyd said. Last year, he started racing road bikes (joining the San Jose Bicycle Club) and track bikes as well.
Sean also attends the junior track cycling training sessions held Tuesday afternoons at Hellyer Velodrome in San Jose. The program is free to all juniors; rental bikes and coaching are provided as well (for more information, visit hellyervelodrome.com/
juniors).
Lloyd added that Sean may attend the USA Cycling national championships for road racing and track racing this year, “providing he can find some generous sponsors.”