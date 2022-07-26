Now that Fourth of July fireworks shows are shot and you hopefully still have 10 working digits, it’s time to take a poll of the most inane, overused, hypnotizing, lobotomized and bloviated terms and phrases spoken as you listen and/or watch baseball on multiple media platforms.
The dog days of summer are here – and so are these banalities of baseball broadcasts:
• One swing can tie it up.
• That doesn’t look good.
• He just missed that pitch.
• That ball would have been a homer in 29 other parks.
• He threw that at 99 mph.
• I think he tweaked something.
• He’s trying to find himself.
• He’s a five-inning guy.
• He’s rocking a cool lid.
• That was an outstanding at-bat; he walked.
• That’s a mile-high popup.
In addition, expect the announcers to add a “y” to every player’s first name (like “Don” to “Donny”) or “ster” to many first names (such as “The Rickster”).
One other thing I fail to comprehend is the conference on the mound, where we see gloves covering the faces of pitchers and catchers while they talk. Don’t they know about the advances in directional microphones that can pick up every word back from the opposing team’s dugout?
Oh, and the best baseball name in the Bay Area this season? Skye Bolt of the Oakland A’s.
Way back, way back, way back, tell it goodbye.
Andy Dolich operates Dolich & Associates, a sports consultancy, in Los Altos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments