The St. Francis High softball team scored early and often en route to a 9-2 win over Aragon in the Central Coast Section Open Division semifinals earlier this week.
The top-seeded Lancers (27-2) jumped to a 9-0 lead three innings into the May 25 game at Los Gatos. Sydney Stewart blasted a three-run homer in the first frame and Jessica Oakland delivered a two-run shot in the second. Stewart finished with a game-high four RBIs.
Claire Cummings and Carly Cummings both went 2-for-4 for St. Francis.
Shannon Keighran earned the win, limiting No. 4 Aragon (18-5) to no runs and two hits over four innings. The sophomore struck out seven batters.
The Lancers are slated to face a familiar foe in Saturday’s final. That would be No. 3 Mitty (26-3), a team St. Francis beat both times they met in West Catholic Athletic League play. The final is set for 3 p.m. at West Valley College.
Both squads are headed to next week’s Northern California playoffs.
Baseball
Top-seeded St. Francis cruised to a 9-1 win over No. 4 Bellarmine in the CCS Division I semifinals May 25 at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.
The Lancers, who split their two WCAL games with the rival Bells (22-9-1), got a stellar pitching performance from Jack Surdey in the semis. The junior went the distance and struck out 11 batters.
Wyatt King led the offense, hitting a pair of doubles and scoring three runs.
St. Francis is set to take on No. 3 Palo Alto (26-5) 7 p.m. Saturday back at Excite in the final, played after the Town Crier’s deadline. When the teams played during the regular season, the host Lancers prevailed 4-0.
Both teams are expected to compete in next week’s NorCal playoffs.
Badminton
Los Altos’ Jaden Jin came into the CCS championships as the third seed in boys singles, and that’s where he finished. Jin defeated Leland’s Kenny Luu 21-13, 21-17 in the third-place match May 14 to finish 3-1.
