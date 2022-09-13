Golfer Alexis Lee

Los Altos resident Alexis Lee hits a drive at the U.S. Kids Golf Foundation Girls Invitational at Moffett Field.

 Kim Hoff/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos resident Alexis Lee was the highest finisher among the local players who competed in the 2022 U.S. Kids Golf Foundation Girls Invitational earlier this month in Mountain View.

Alexis tied for fourth place in the Girls 12 age division. She shot a 12-over-par 156 over two rounds Sept. 3 and 4 at The Golf Club at Moffett Field. Posting an 18-hole score of 83 the first day, Alexis dropped 10 strokes the next.

