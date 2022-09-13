Los Altos resident Alexis Lee was the highest finisher among the local players who competed in the 2022 U.S. Kids Golf Foundation Girls Invitational earlier this month in Mountain View.
Alexis tied for fourth place in the Girls 12 age division. She shot a 12-over-par 156 over two rounds Sept. 3 and 4 at The Golf Club at Moffett Field. Posting an 18-hole score of 83 the first day, Alexis dropped 10 strokes the next.
Playing in the Girls 7 and Under division, Aditi Devireddy of Los Altos tied for sixth. She shot a 6-over-par 78 over a pair of nine-hole rounds. Like Alexis, Aditi also shaved 10 strokes off her score the second day.
Los Altos resident Brooke Lee (no relation to Alexis) finished seventh in the Girls 8 division. She shot an 11-over-par 83 over two nine-hole rounds.
The other Los Altos resident in the tourney, Anjali Sharma-Tiwari, came in 36th in the crowded Girls 13-18 division.
Two other local players – sisters Beverley (Girls 10) and Victoria Cui (Girls 12) of Los Altos Hills – withdrew from the event.
In all, 128 players ages 5-18 participated in the invitational, held on the West Coast for the first time. Thirty-eight players came from out of state and two from outside the country.
The site of next year’s event has yet to be determined, according to tournament officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments