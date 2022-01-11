Local high school basketball teams haven’t been able to escape the recent surge in COVID-19 cases, with five of them forced to postpone games last week because of it.
No team has been impacted more than the Pinewood School girls. The Panthers (5-1 overall) postponed three games last week and Tuesday’s game at Woodside Priory “for COVID issues,” athletic director Matt Stimson said. “(We’re) hoping to make them up.”
The Mountain View boys were supposed to visit Palo Alto Friday, but “Paly canceled due to COVID,” Spartans athletic director Shelley Smith said. “(We’re) working on a reschedule.”
Mountain View coach Kevin Mack added that Tuesday’s game against Homestead was also postponed, with a “reschedule date to be figured out soon.”
The Spartans did get in one game last week, routing Milpitas 51-31 Jan. 4 to open SCVAL De Anza Division play.
Host Mountain View (9-4 overall) entered the fourth quarter with a 50-15 advantage. Joe Brown and Patrick Kane led the Spartans with 15 points each; Joey Peir chipped in 10.
The St. Francis boys and girls also had games postponed last week. The 9-2 boys, coming off a 68-63 home win over rival Bellarmine earlier in the week to begin their West Catholic Athletic League slate, weren’t able to play at Valley Christian Friday. Athletic director Michael Pilawski said there is “no make-up date yet.”
Same goes for the 10-1 St. Francis girls, whose home game against Presentation Friday was postponed.
The Los Altos boys had to postpone their game Friday at Santa Clara; no make-up date has been announced. The Eagles beat visiting Homestead 53-45 earlier in the week to improve to 2-0 in the De Anza Division and 11-2 overall.
The Los Altos girls got in both of their games last week, with mixed results. The Eagles fell 38-31 at home to Homestead Jan. 5 and then beat host Saratoga 42-36 Friday night.
Macy Watson scored a career-high 16 points in Friday’s win, which boosted Los Altos’ record to 1-2 in league and 9-3 overall. Abby Lu contributed eight points.
Girls soccer
Mountain View is off to a 3-0 start in the De Anza Division, securing two of those wins last week. The Spartans followed a 2-0 victory at Gunn Jan. 5 with a 5-0 shellacking of visiting Los Gatos Friday.
Karena Shah and Laila Edris scored against Gunn; Isabella Walker and Freyja Arnarsdottir each notched an assist.
Edris scored two goals versus Los Gatos. Walker, Abby Westcott and Kate Stone added one each. Walker also had two assists.
Goalie Sophia Sasaki earned shutouts in both wins.
Mountain View entered this week with a 9-0-1 overall record.
Los Altos tied Hillsdale 2-2 and Santa Clara 1-1 last week. The Eagles went to 4-2-2 overall.
Boys soccer
St. Francis squeaked by Serra 1-0 Saturday on a first-half goal from Bruno Inzunza.
The host Lancers improved to 2-0 in the WCAL and 6-2 overall.
Visiting Mountain View defeated Los Gatos 3-1 Friday in its De Anza Division opener. The Spartans, up a goal at halftime, improved to 6-1 overall.
Wrestling
Los Altos started its dual-meet season with a 61-13 home win over Gunn Thursday.
St. Francis placed seventh out of 29 teams at Saturday’s Apple Cider Invitational in Watsonville.