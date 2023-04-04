USTA seniors

Sunnyvale Tennis Club team members Steve Honodel, from left, Terry Chapman, Larry Hayes, Bill Moniz, Jim Ducey, Jerry Machle, Rich Reitman, Edward Wong, Phil Rosario, Clemen Jue and Gerry Moneypenny commemorate their time at the USTA national tournament in Arizona. Moniz, Jue and Machle are Los Altos residents.

 Jason Wise/USTA

Three Los Altos men recently participated in the USTA National Invitational Tennis Championships in Surprise, Ariz., that featured many of the top 65-and-over players in the country.

Locals Bill Moniz, Clemen Jue and team captain Jerry Machle were part of a Sunnyvale Tennis Club team that competed in the men’s 6.0 (skill level) division.

