Three Los Altos men recently participated in the USTA National Invitational Tennis Championships in Surprise, Ariz., that featured many of the top 65-and-over players in the country.
Locals Bill Moniz, Clemen Jue and team captain Jerry Machle were part of a Sunnyvale Tennis Club team that competed in the men’s 6.0 (skill level) division.
After losing its opener 3-0 to reigning champion Southwest Arizona, which won a couple of close tiebreakers, Sunnyvale rallied to beat Texas 2-1.
The next day, Sunnyvale fell 2-1 to the Eastern team from New York City, which claimed a third-set tiebreaker. Sunnyvale lost its final match of the day in a similar fashion to Pacific Northwest.
Although Sunnyvale wasn’t able to match last year’s third-place finish, Moniz said it wasn’t a bad showing for a group of men with an average age of well over 70, including a few over 80, playing against mostly younger teams.
Sunnyvale, won its league for the fifth consecutive year with a 10-0 record and swept teams from Laney and Vallejo in the sectionals to again represent Northern California at the nationals.
