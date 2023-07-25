Senior team

Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League’s Senior League team commemorates its NorCal state title July 15 in Sacramento. The team advanced to the West Region Tournament that runs through today. Front, from left: Jagger Heath, Darrion Wesley and Jamie Burton. Back: Derek Eltherington, Miles Field, Gavin Moore, Kai Macquiddy, Luke Orrock, Milo Crosby, Quinn Chiochios, Kyle McKinney, Mitesh Jain and Charlie Dragoli. Not pictured: Weston Carballar and Sly Cash.

 Courtesy of Steve Apfelberg

The under-16 team from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League is no longer undefeated, but it still entered this week in contention for the title at the Senior League Baseball West Region Tournament.

Although Sunday night’s 6-0 loss to host Oakland dropped Los Altos’ season record to 18-1, the local squad remained alive in the double-elimination tourney slated to conclude today. Los Altos – which won its first two games of the weeklong event – was scheduled to face North Park of San Diego Monday night, after the Town Crier’s deadline.

wcrosby

Update: Los Altos beat North Park of San Diego 5-2 to eliminate So Cal from the tournament. Tuesday they had a double headers and eliminated Washington by winning 11-2, but unfortunately lost the game to Hawaii 12-2. Hawaii and Oakland now play for the West Championship today (Wed 7/26/23).

