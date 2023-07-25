The under-16 team from Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League is no longer undefeated, but it still entered this week in contention for the title at the Senior League Baseball West Region Tournament.
Although Sunday night’s 6-0 loss to host Oakland dropped Los Altos’ season record to 18-1, the local squad remained alive in the double-elimination tourney slated to conclude today. Los Altos – which won its first two games of the weeklong event – was scheduled to face North Park of San Diego Monday night, after the Town Crier’s deadline.
If Los Altos defeated Southern California state champ North Park, it still faced a daunting challenge to advance to the Senior League Baseball World Series that begins this weekend in South Carolina. Los Altos would need to win three straight games over the final two days, according to Steve Apfelberg, longtime league board member.
Whatever happens, it would be safe to say Los Altos exceeded expectations this season. The first-year team – comprising players from Los Altos, Mountain View and Pinewood high schools – routed most of its opponents this year.
The team’s closest victory came against Rincon Valley, which it edged 2-1 in the Northern California State Final July 15 in Sacramento. Starting pitcher Darrion Wesley earned the win and Quinn Chiochios recorded the save.
That put Los Altos in the West Region, likely making league history.
“We are pretty sure this is the furthest a Los Altos & Los Altos Hills Little League team has ever gone,” said Apfelberg, former president of the league founded in 1953.
Los Altos opened the West Region Thursday with a 9-2 shellacking of North Park. Starting pitcher Kai MacQuiddy and closer Chiochios combined on a no-hitter (both of North Park’s runs were unearned).
Friday, Los Altos crushed Arizona 14-1, producing 11 of those runs in the second inning. MacQuiddy’s inside-the-park homer in the second drove in three runs.
The West Region includes top teams from nine states, three of them from California.
Update: Los Altos beat North Park of San Diego 5-2 to eliminate So Cal from the tournament. Tuesday they had a double headers and eliminated Washington by winning 11-2, but unfortunately lost the game to Hawaii 12-2. Hawaii and Oakland now play for the West Championship today (Wed 7/26/23).
