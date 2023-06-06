Hannah Rutherford

Mountain View High’s Hannah Rutherford, center, races in the girls 400-meter dash at the state track and field championships last month in Clovis. The sophomore sprinter set a personal record in the preliminaries and placed fourth in the finals, earning a medal.

 Courtesy of Hannah Rutherford

Inspired by her performance in the preliminaries a day earlier, Mountain View High’s Hannah Rutherford went into the girls 400-meter dash finals feeling good about her chances of earning a medal at the state track and field championships.

“That gave me a lot of confidence going into finals,” the sophomore said of running a personal-best 54.55 seconds to take third in the prelims. “It gave me a new gear, and I pushed harder than before.”

