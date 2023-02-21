Table Tennis player Kef

Table tennis player Kef Noorani of Mountain View ranks No. 1 nationally in the under-13 boys division.

 Courtesy of the Noorani family

Six years ago, Bullis Charter School student Kef Noorani would stand in his garage and watch his dad practice table tennis serves. He soon picked up a paddle himself and took a shot at returning his dad’s serves.

Fast forward to today, sixth-grader Kef is ranked No. 1 in table tennis for his age group (under-13) in the United States.

