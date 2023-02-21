Six years ago, Bullis Charter School student Kef Noorani would stand in his garage and watch his dad practice table tennis serves. He soon picked up a paddle himself and took a shot at returning his dad’s serves.
Fast forward to today, sixth-grader Kef is ranked No. 1 in table tennis for his age group (under-13) in the United States.
“At first in our garage at home, I played for hours and hours with my dad,” the Mountain View resident said. “At the time, my dad was much better than me, and I always wanted to get to that good level.”
Kef began competing in tournaments at age 8, starting at his local table tennis club and eventually advancing to events across the nation and the world.
In 2021, Kef represented the U.S. team for the first time at the Pan American Championships in Ecuador, where he won the U11 Boys doubles championship and mixed-doubles title. In early 2022, Kef traveled to the Dominican Republic for the ITTF Americas Hopes Challenge, where he snatched a silver medal. He also became one of two Americans to qualify for the ITTF World Hopes Challenge, his biggest tournament yet.
“The people over there have different play styles and stuff,” Kef said of international experiences. “They (also) speak different languages, so I had to try to overcome that.”
Competitions like these are Kef’s favorite part of table tennis, as he is drawn to the exhilarating feeling of competing for the U.S. and winning.
“It’s pretty exciting,” the 12-year-old said. “I try not to put too much pressure on myself and just play like how I am.”
One of his favorite table tennis memories was winning last year’s U11 U.S. Nationals in Las Vegas, which qualified him for several international tournaments.
“I remember after winning, my dad was, like, I could have snacks forever and stuff,” Kef said.
When it comes to training for these distinguished tournaments, Kef does not slack. He trains six days a week for multiple hours at a time. Along with practicing techniques, Kef does physical training such as push-ups, squats and lunges to build him up for the hours spent playing primarily in a squat position. Kash Noorani, Kef’s dad, likes to compare the energy required for a table tennis shot to a golf shot.
“Imagine you have to take a full-on driver swing, except the ball keeps moving and you have to run after it. And it comes back,” Kash said. “So that’s the amount of power he has to generate every single time.”
Kef doesn’t seem to mind the intensity of his training – Kash said he’s never complained about it. Kash added that he is proud of how hard his son has worked and how far he’s come. He has also noticed that table tennis has helped Kef mature.
“Especially when he went to international competitions, that’s when I think his eyes opened quite a bit, because he realized how hard it is in the rest of the world,” Kash said. “I mean, literally, there are kids who can’t afford to have rackets and shoes, and they fight. So now he understands what it takes to win.”
When he’s not training, Kef said he loves watching table tennis on TV and following all of the scores. He takes
inspiration from professional table tennis player Ma Long, an Olympic champion from China. In addition to playing himself, Kef encourages other kids to play. He started a table tennis club at Bullis a few months ago.
“There’s a bunch of people in my club that are just starting,” Kef said. “I guess I would tell them to just always keep focused, to keep getting the ball back on the table and it will pay off later.”
For the rest of the year, Kef has a few more tournaments in line – including next month’s U.S. Open in Southern California. Next January, Kef will head across the ocean to France for the ITTF World Hopes Challenge.
As for his future, Kef has big aspirations.
“I want to reach the U.S. Men’s National Team and then go on and later play in the Olympics,” he said.
