Like many boys his age, Sean Davies’ favorite class is PE and he loves playing video games. But unlike most 12-year-olds, he’s also a national champion in the sport of cycling.
The Los Altos resident recently returned from the 2022 USA Cycling Amateur Road National Championships in Roanoke, Va., with two gold medals and a bronze. Representing the San Jose Bicycle Club in the Men Junior 11-12 category, Sean won the individual time trial and criterium, and placed third in the road race.
He ranked winning the criterium – a multi-lap race on a closed circuit – as his crowning achievement at the four-day event due to its popularity.
“There’s are a lot of criteriums here in California, and in the USA, but not in many other places,” said Sean, who is entering seventh grade at Blach Intermediate School. “I’m proud of it because there’s a lot of them, representing a lot of people.”
The most challenging race, however, proved to be the time trial he competed in the first day.
“It takes a very different mindset than road racing and criteriums,” Sean said. “You’re not focused on beating the person – you’re focused on just going hard.”
No one did that better than Sean, whose time of 16 minutes, 20.2 seconds was nearly 18 seconds faster than the runner-up June 30.
Upon returning to Los Altos, Sean went back to training before vacationing at Lake Tahoe for a week. The Springer School graduate said he trains “six or seven hours a week.” Sean’s pedaling even longer during his busiest weeks, which include track cycling Tuesday, a practice criterium Wednesday, a ride with his mountain bike team Thursday and BMX riding Friday. Weekends are usually race days and Monday is a day off.
Sean also finds time for his other hobbies – video games (particularly Minecraft) and a new pursuit, windsurfing. He’s been taking lessons at Mountain View’s Shoreline Park this summer.
Cycling, however, remains his favorite pastime. Since entering his first event – a BMX race at age 5 – Sean’s been hooked. The additional events have made the sport even more enjoyable for the preteen because of the different strategies involved.
“Each race has its own individual reasons why it’s hard – and reasons why it’s also not as hard,” Sean said. “The time trials, it’s basically just pacing the entire race. And then the criterium, there’s a lot of punchy efforts because there’s a lot of breakaways, so you have to go fast and then slow down. The road race is also long, but the pace won’t be as fast as the time trial.”
Sean – the reigning state champion for his age group in cyclocross racing – has a few more chances to add to his medal collection before school starts. He’s competing in the 2022 USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships this week in Winter Park, Colo., and will be in Breinigsville, Pa., next week for the 2022 USA Cycling Junior and Elite Track National Championships.
Dad Lloyd will be there to support Sean at both events. Good thing he’s a fan of the sport.
“If I didn’t enjoy it, that would be a sad situation,” Lloyd said of watching Sean compete. “I love it. It’s a lot of fun to go. It’s really a blast.”
