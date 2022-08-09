Madison Keys

Pro tennis player Madison Keys signs an autograph for a youngster at Cuesta Park.

 Multimedia Tennis/John Togasaki

Pro tennis player Madison Keys headlined an Arthur Ashe Champions Day event held July 30 at Mountain View’s Cuesta Park, where more than 250 kids participated in a free tennis clinic.

Keys, in the Bay Area to play in last week’s Silicon Valley Classic, answered questions, provided tennis tips and interacted with attendees.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.