Thirty-nine track teams and nearly 1,000 athletes competed in Saturday’s CCS Last Chance Invitational at Los Altos – the first invitational the school has hosted, according to Eagles co-head coach Steph MacKenzie.
The final invitational of the season, it was the last opportunity for Central Coast Section athletes to reach qualifying marks/times for Friday’s CCS Top 8 Meet at Los Gatos and for their respective league meets the following week.
While MacKenzie said “there were many exciting events,” a special one added for this meet stood out the most: “The Can You Dip? 1,600.” The non-scoring race was open only to boys who had never run the 1,600-meter race in under 5 minutes and girls who had never done this distance in under 6 minutes.
“The crowd was watching the clock and cheering wildly to help get them across the line,” the coach said. “The stadium was electric.”
Thirteen of the 18 boys participating broke the 5-minute barrier, led by co-champ Viktor Kieturakis of Los Altos, who finished in 4 minutes, 50.38 seconds. Five of the 16 girls ran it in under 6 minutes, including two Eagles: Jennifer Cruden (second, 5:46.94) and Sasha Anderson (fourth, 5:54.93).
The meet also offered wheelchair and para-ambulatory divisions. Los Altos junior Brandon Louie competed in the wheelchair 100, 200, 400 and shot put, doing well enough in all four to qualify for the state championships, according to MacKenzie.
Several other Eagles also excelled Saturday.
For the boys, Shawn Toney won the 400 in a personal-best 50.37 and also took top honors in the 110 hurdles (14.99).
Zach Fagin claimed the 100 in a personal-record time of 11.26 and was second in the long jump (21 feet, 1.5 inches).
Joshua Kung won the long jump (21-04.5).
Reece Enthoven set a PR in the 400 (50.74) to place second.
For the girls, Chloe Morelle finished first in the shot put (34.00.25) and third in the discuss (personal-best 100-11).
Cameron Cox placed fourth in the girls 400 (1:01.25).
Tessa Player was fourth in the girls 100 hurdles (17.68) and sixth in the 300 hurdles (50.25).
The Los Altos boys won their side of the meet with 77 points; the girls placed third.
Baseball
Mountain View spent spring break at the Boras Classic North tournament in Sacramento, where the Spartans went 2-2 last week.
They opened with a 2-1 win over Oak Ridge in which Joey Lee pitched what coach Kris Mims called “a six-inning gem” that included seven strikeouts.
After losses to St. Mary’s Stockton (8-3 score) and Cardinal Newman (7-0), Mountain View edged Stockdale – a team ranked 25th in the state – 2-1 behind the pitching of Shota Fletcher. He struck out five batters in 6 1/3 innings of work.
“Timely defense and clutch hitting helped us go 2-2 in our first time playing (in the tourney),” said Mims, adding that Mountain View was invited the previous two years but the event was canceled due to COVID-19.
The Spartans (11-9 overall) return to SCVAL De Anza Division play this week. They visit Palo Alto 4 p.m. today and host the Vikings at the same time Friday.
Softball
Sydney Stewart and Shannon Keighran slugged two homers each and Brooke Deppiesse hit one in St. Francis’ 10-0 home rout of Hillsdale Saturday. Winning pitcher Keighran struck out 10 for the Lancers (17-2 overall).