A positive test for COVID-19 sidelined Pinewood School girls basketball coach Doc Scheppler for this week’s West Bay Athletic League opener at Woodside Priory, marking the first time he’s missed a game due to illness in his 26 years guiding the Panthers.
He was there virtually, however, watching Pinewood’s 59-31 victory live online via the NFHS Network.
“I was driving my wife crazy,” said Scheppler, admitting he sent several texts (some with video screenshots) to his assistants during the game. “I was nervous watching it. But I have so much confidence in our coaches – they know what to do.”
His seasoned staff had only seven players to work with Jan. 12; two others tested positive for the virus last weekend, like Scheppler did, and another remains out with a stress fracture.
“We’re the walking wounded,” the coach said, “but we still managed to play respectably.”
After a close first quarter, Pinewood (6-1 overall) pulled away by halftime and turned the game into a rout in the third period.
Elle Ladine led the Panthers with 20 points, 14 rebounds and three assists. Emily Lee added 13 points and six boards, while Alex Facelo contributed 11 points that included three treys.
Friday’s home game against Menlo promised to be more of a challenge, as Pinewood was expected to be without two players injured versus Priory. Down to five players, the Panthers had to call up three members of the JV squad for the Jan. 14 contest.
“We could have postponed the game,” Scheppler said, “but we want the girls to be able to play. And will the postponed games ever be made up?”
The coach – who said his symptoms “are like a bad cold” – added that he hopes to be back with the team next week, along with the two players also out with COVID-19.
The Mountain View girls trailed Monta Vista by just one point at halftime, but that’s as close as the Spartans would get Jan. 12. The visiting Matadors built the lead to five by the end of the third quarter en route to a 54-42 win.
The loss dropped Mountain View to 2-1 in the SCVAL El Camino Division and 6-4 overall.
St. Francis proved no match for Mitty Jan. 11, as the Monarchs prevailed 62-27 in the West Catholic Athletic League opener. The Lancers were held to 12 points in the first half.
Sydney Stewart finished with eight points to pace visiting St. Francis (10-2 overall).
Boys basketball
St. Francis jumped to an early lead but couldn’t sustain it in last week’s home game against St. Ignatius, which rallied for a 62-51 win Jan. 12. The Lancers sank to 1-1 in the WCAL and 9-3 overall.
Girls soccer
Mountain View continued its domination of the SCVAL De Anza Division with a 4-1 win at Homestead Jan. 12.
Allie Montoya scored three goals for the Spartans and Karena Shah had the other. Isabella Walker notched two assists.
Mountain View improved to 4-0 in league and 10-0-1 overall. The Spartans have outscored their league opponents 12-1.
Host St. Francis stomped Presentation 4-0 Jan. 12 to raise its record to 1-0 in the WCAL and 6-0-1 overall.
Charlotte Kohler scored two goals for the Lancers; Kamryn Rosa and MJ Osborne added one each.
Boys soccer
Los Altos and Mountain View played to a scoreless tie Jan. 10 in De Anza Division action.
The host Eagles went to 0-0-1 overall and 1-3-3 in league; the result put the Spartans at 1-0-1, 6-1-1.
Wrestling
Mountain View opened its El Camino Division slate with a 56-20 home victory over Gunn Thursday.
Six of the Spartans’ wins came via pin, the fastest courtesy of 220-pounder Calvin Conway (28 seconds).
Mountain View coach Nhiem Nguyen dubbed Andrew Croft (152 pounds) “the fighter of the match” for his effort in a 15-0 loss.