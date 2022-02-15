The Mountain View High boys basketball team took care of business last week, capping the regular season with wins over Los Altos and Cupertino to clinch at least a share of the SCVAL De Anza Division title and the league’s highest seed in the Central Coast Section playoffs tipping off this weekend.
Friday’s come-from-behind victory over visiting Cupertino, 42-36, ensured the Spartans would finish no worse than co-champs of the De Anza. Los Altos, which won 59-50 at Milpitas Friday, needed to defeat Palo Alto Tuesday (after the Town Crier’s deadline) to snare a share of the crown.
That would put both teams at 10-2 in league, with Mountain View (18-6 overall) receiving the league’s best seed in CCS because it beat the Eagles (18-4) twice, most recently Feb. 8.
The Spartans held on for a 54-49 win over host Los Altos, which trimmed a 10-point deficit to one in the first 84 seconds of the fourth quarter. Mountain View countered with a 9-0 run of its own to regain control of a game in which it never trailed.
“(The Eagles) made that run because they got a couple open 3s,” said guard Joey Peir, who led Mountain View with 14 points. “So, we just closed out a little harder on them. We turned up the intensity a little bit at the end of the fourth quarter, and I think we got the stuff we needed to close out the game.”
After Los Altos buried that barrage of 3s – coming from Andrew Reilly, Shawn Toney and Jerwayne Williams Jr. – it went scoreless for 5:25.
“We got into a little rut and let that moment slip away a little bit,” Eagles coach Trevor Naas said. “Credit to Mountain View for bouncing right back and creating that separation again.”
Using their superior size and depth, the Spartans’ started their scoring spurt with a low-post basket from center Jack Pillsbury, who was fouled on the play and made the ensuing free throw. Guard Ryan Davenport drained a pullup jumper from midrange, Pillsbury scored from the low post again and forward Patrick Kane hit a pair of free throws to make it 46-36 with 1:19 left.
“We stuck with the game plan, and we bent but didn’t break,” Mountain View coach Kevin Mack said. “That’s a great sign for us – that we can fight through a stretch like that.”
The Eagles still had some fight in them as well. They scored 13 points – seven by swingman Reilly – in the final 1:10, but the Spartans sank eight of their 10 free throws in that span to keep their rivals at a safe distance.
Reilly finished with 20 points to pace Los Altos, and forward Jake Skaggs contributed 11. The seniors rarely leave the court – Reilly played through an ankle injury suffered late in the fourth – and have produced most of the Eagles’ points this season.
“We’ve been riding that wave for a little while, but that’s a lot for two kids to carry,” Naas said. “But they’ve been playing great.”
Mountain View had three players score in double figures, with Kane (12) and Pillsbury (11) joining Peir, who shot 5-for-7 from the field. The senior nailed a pair of 3s, including a top-of-the-key swish that pushed the Spartans’ lead to 11 midway through the third quarter.
“Joey played great,” Mack said. “He just stepped up big time, made shots for us, made plays and defended all night.”
Girls basketball
Pinewood enters CCS on a 17-game winning streak after beating host Bishop O’Dowd 57-47 in non-league play Saturday.
Elle Ladine led the Panthers with 21 points and averaged 22.8 per game in the regular season.
Coach Doc Scheppler said he expects Pinewood (19-1) to land the third seed in CCS Open Division, behind Mitty (23-1) and St. Ignatius (16-6), which handed the defending champion Panthers their lone loss. The CCS seeding meeting is scheduled for today, with games starting Friday.
St. Francis could join Pinewood in the Open, comprising the top eight teams in the section. The Lancers beat host Sacred Heart Cathedral 57-43 Friday to finish the regular season 16-6 overall and 5-5 in the West Catholic Athletic League.
Coach Sami Pompei recently told the Town Crier her team welcomes an invitation to the Open.
Los Altos is bound for the CCS Division I playoffs, and coach Erik Stuart said his team will likely get a 5-8 seed and a first-round bye. The Eagles, who made it to the Division I final last season, went into Tuesday’s league finale against Palo Alto with a 15-7 overall record.
Los Altos whipped Wilcox 42-23 Friday, improving to 5-6 in the De Anza Division. The visiting Eagles outscored the Chargers 20-2 in the second quarter.
Macy Watson finished with 11 points to lead Los Altos.
Mountain View is also headed to the Division I playoffs. The host Spartans beat Cupertino 38-26 Friday to go 8-4 in the SCVAL El Camino Division and 13-8 overall in the regular season.
Boys soccer
Mountain View claimed second place in the De Anza by winning both of its games last week.
The Spartans first blanked visiting Gunn 3-0 Feb. 7, getting two goals from Julian Hsien and one from Taaran Chohan. Then on Friday, they edged host Santa Clara 2-1 behind goals from Edgar Neco and Bryan Kim, and a stellar defensive effort.
“Our defense did an outstanding job, led by Bryan Kim, Eduardo Caballero, Jamieson DeAngelis and goalie Anthony Pertsel,” coach Jim McGuirk said.
Mountain View (6-2-3 league, 11-4-3 overall) is bound for the CCS playoffs that start Saturday.
Wrestling
Mountain View secured the El Camino Division title at last weekend’s SCVAL meet, where the Spartans tied Cupertino for third overall with 124.5 points.
Mountain View, undefeated in the El Camino, placed behind only a pair of De Anza teams.
Seven Spartans qualified for CCS, led by league champs Jack Hecht (160 pounds) and Calvin Conway (220). Chase Bandy (285), Darren Nhieu (126), Rohan Kumar (113), Landon Aikin (106) and Nolan Pham (120) also made CCS, a two-day event that starts Friday at Independence.