Late-game heroics by Jackson Kim and Dylan Louie enabled the Mountain View High boys basketball team to escape Cupertino with a 37-36 league victory Friday.

Kim made the game-winning shot – “a tough reverse layup,” according to coach Kevin Mack – with 15 seconds to play. Then in the final seconds, Louie took a charge that Mack called “probably the most important play of the season so far for us on defense.”

