Late-game heroics by Jackson Kim and Dylan Louie enabled the Mountain View High boys basketball team to escape Cupertino with a 37-36 league victory Friday.
Kim made the game-winning shot – “a tough reverse layup,” according to coach Kevin Mack – with 15 seconds to play. Then in the final seconds, Louie took a charge that Mack called “probably the most important play of the season so far for us on defense.”
The Spartans led 17-7 at halftime after Cole Palmbush buried a pair of 3-pointers, but the Pioneers tied the game at 24 by the end of the third quarter.
Palmbush totaled 11 points to pace Mountain View, Jayden Minor scored nine and Kim contributed seven.
The Spartans “had the worst shooting night we have had all season,” Mack said, shooting 26% from the field.
“We got good shots, just couldn’t make anything,” he added.
Mountain View went to 7-2 in the SCVAL De Anza Division and 15-6 overall.
Los Altos lost both De Anza Division games last week, putting the Eagles at 4-6 in league and 9-12 overall. Los Altos followed a 52-47 home loss to Gunn with a 54-47 defeat at Los Gatos.
Girls basketball
Pinewood suffered its worst loss of the season Saturday, routed 71-31 at Cardinal Newman of Santa Rose. Lita Fakapelea led the Panthers (10-9) in the non-league game with 13 points.
Boys soccer
Mountain View remained atop the De Anza Division after playing Wilcox to a scoreless tie and edging Santa Clara 1-0 on Sola Nishimura’s goal last week.
According to coach Jim McGuirk, “our defense continues to play great.” The Spartans improved to 5-1-4 in league and 11-1-5 overall.
Los Altos sits in second place at 5-2-2 (9-2-3 overall) after defeating Gunn 2-1 Friday on the road. Idan Garten and Zaid Issa scored for the Eagles; Yuki Yanase assisted on both goals.
Los Altos hosts rival Mountain View at 7 p.m. today.
Girls soccer
Karena Shah’s second-half goal – off a corner kick by Laila Edris – lifted Mountain View to a 2-1 De Anza Division win at Santa Clara Friday. The Spartans lead the league at 8-1-1 and are 12-3-2 overall.
Los Altos is right behind Mountain View in the standings, improving to 7-1-1 with Friday’s 5-1 drubbing of Gunn.
The Eagles (8-4-2 overall) visit the Spartans at 7 p.m. today.
Wrestling
Mountain View split its tri-meet with Lynbrook and Los Gatos last week to finish third in the De Anza Division at 4-2. The Spartans routed host Lynbrook 47-24 but scored just seven points in a lopsided loss to first-place Los Gatos Jan. 31.
“Pretty great for a first year in the De Anza league,” coach Nhiem Nguyen said of his team’s success in the SCVAL’s upper division.
