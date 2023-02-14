The two meetings between the girls soccer teams from Los Altos and Mountain View highs this season exemplify the differences between the two rivals, which Spartans coach Jeff Panos described as “a contrast in styles.”
“Los Altos is extremely strong defensively,” he added, “and we have a high-powered offense.”
The Eagles are the lone team to shut out Mountain View this season, prevailing 1-0 at home Jan. 18, but they couldn’t contain the Spartans’ potent offense in last week’s rematch. Host Mountain View won 3-2 to claim at least a share of the SCVAL De Anza Division title.
“It was a close game,” Los Altos coach Zanin Mahic said of the Feb. 8 contest. “It lived up to expectations.”
Mahic noted that the Spartans “came in hot” on their senior night and controlled the first 15 minutes. They scored about six minutes in on a shot from forward Karena Shah. With her back to the goal, she corralled a throw-in from Juno Winegar, spun around and delivered a 7-yard shot just under the Los Altos crossbar.
“It was a well-placed shot,” said Panos, who added that Shah “is having an incredible year for us.”
The junior leads the team with 21 goals. Sophomore Laila Edris, who scored Mountain View’s two other goals in the match, is second on the team with 15.
“Laila is probably our best overall player,” Panos said. “Los Altos had a hard time handling her.”
The midfielder scored late in the first half, not long after the Eagles had tied the game on Anya Lin’s through ball to Katelyn Sacerdoti. Edris took a pass from Emily Chang and fired a shot inside the near post.
“It was a fantastic goal,” Panos said.
The Spartans extended their lead to 3-1 midway through the second half on a penalty kick by Edris. The Eagles countered with about three minutes left on a PK from Lin.
“We didn’t give up,” Mahic said.
The coach questioned how the referees counted the stoppage time, noting that the two minutes added to the end of the game wasn’t correct.
“That was bogus,” Mahic said. “It should have been five minutes.”
The loss left Los Altos needing last-place Gunn to upset Mountain View Friday to have a chance at sharing the league title with its rival. But the Spartans escaped Gunn with a 2-all tie, guaranteeing them the championship outright. The Eagles, meanwhile, edged visiting Homestead 1-0 on a goal by Sacerdoti.
It’s possible that Mountain View (9-1-2 league, 13-3-3 overall) and Los Altos (8-2-1, 9-5-2) could meet again in the Central Coast Section playoffs that kick off Saturday. Both teams are expected to make the top-tier Open Division; qualifiers will be revealed after Thursday’s seeding meeting.
Boys soccer
If Los Altos beats Palo Alto in today’s 7 p.m. game, the Eagles are De Anza Division champs.
Los Altos last week split its two games, putting the team at 6-3-2 in league; Paly is 6-2-3.
Mountain View also remains in the title hunt; the 6-2-4 Spartans, who have completed their league season, can finish as co-champs if the host Eagles and Vikings play to a tie.
Mountain View lost 2-1 to Los Altos Feb. 8. The Eagles led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Ata Sen and Yuki Yanase.
Friday, the Spartans bounced back by beating Gunn 3-2 on goals from Taaran Chohan, Carlos Alfaro and Bryan Kim. Kim’s goal came in stoppage time.
Los Altos, meanwhile, lost 2-1 at Homestead.
Girls basketball
It only seems appropriate that a senior helped save senior night for Los Altos last week.
The host Eagles edged Lynbrook 44-41 in overtime Feb. 7 after senior guard Tara Davari buried a 3-pointer with just under 10 seconds left in regulation to force the extra period. Davari made another field goal in OT to finish with 10 points. Junior forward Natalie Holm also totaled 10 points for Los Altos, with six of them coming in OT.
Down 18 early in the third quarter, Los Altos coach Erik Stuart said this was his team’s best comeback win of the season, describing it as “gutty and gritty the whole second half.”
After scoring only 10 points in the first half, the Eagles outscored the Vikings 24-9 over the third and fourth quarters.
The victory boosted Los Altos’ record to 5-6 in the De Anza Division and 13-10 overall.
The playoff-bound Eagles were slated to visit Saratoga Tuesday, after the Town Crier’s deadline, in their league finale.
Boys basketball
Mountain View’s 37-35 loss at Los Gatos Friday eliminated the Spartans from title contention in the De Anza Division. The result put Mountain View in third at 8-3 with one game remaining.
Wrestling
Six of the eight Mountain View wrestlers who competed in the CCS regionals last Saturday at Watsonville High will return this Saturday for the finals.
For the boys, qualifiers included Richard Wang (third place at 170 pounds), Rohan Kumar (fifth, 113), Andrew Nguyen (fifth, 132), Nolan Pham (seventh, 126) and Andrew Croft (ninth at 160; advances after eight-place finisher scratched).
On the girls side, Destiny Escobar qualified at 235 with her third-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments