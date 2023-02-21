Mira Sundar

Los Altos High’s Mira Sundar prepares to shoot a free throw in a recent game.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Last week’s Central Coast Section playoff seeding meeting for girls basketball resulted in pleasant surprises for some local girls basketball teams and an unpleasant one for another.

Pinewood School received the No. 3 seed in the CCS Open Division, comprising the section’s top eight teams, regardless of enrollment. Coach Doc Scheppler couldn’t have asked for much more, considering his injury-riddled team went 13-10 and had to share the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division title with Crystal Springs Uplands.

