Last week’s Central Coast Section playoff seeding meeting for girls basketball resulted in pleasant surprises for some local girls basketball teams and an unpleasant one for another.
Pinewood School received the No. 3 seed in the CCS Open Division, comprising the section’s top eight teams, regardless of enrollment. Coach Doc Scheppler couldn’t have asked for much more, considering his injury-riddled team went 13-10 and had to share the West Bay Athletic League Foothill Division title with Crystal Springs Uplands.
“I think it was based on who we are now as compared to bad losses in (December) when we weren’t healthy and no Ava,” he said, referring to standout Ava Uhrich, who wasn’t eligible to play for the Panthers until January due to transfer rules.
The Open is unlike the other CCS divisions, as qualifiers are guaranteed three games (teams are divided into two pods and play a round-robin format, with the pod winners meeting in the final) and a berth in next week’s Northern California playoffs.
Part of Pod B, Pinewood was scheduled to host No. 6 St. Ignatius (12-11) Friday and No. 7 Palo Alto (18-5) Monday – after the Town Crier’s deadline – and visits No. 2 Sacred Heart Cathedral (20-3) 7 p.m. today. The Pod B winner is likely to face top-seeded Mitty (22-2), part of Pod A, in Friday night’s title game at Santa Clara University.
Los Altos coach Erik Stuart is also pleased with his team’s playoff placement. The 14-10 Eagles are the fifth seed in Division I.
“It’s slightly better than I was guessing we’d get, and I think that’s a sign of respect for our league from the seeding committee,” he said, noting that two teams from the SCVAL De Anza Division, Los Gatos and Palo Alto, made the Open.
Los Altos placed third in the De Anza, matching its best-ever finish.
Advancing directly to the second round, the Eagles were slated to host either No. 12 Santa Teresa (13-9) or unseeded Alvarez (15-7) Saturday; the winner was scheduled to visit No. 4 North Salinas (19-3) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. The semifinals are set for Thursday and the final Saturday (times and places to be announced).
The St. Francis girls are the top seed in CCS Division II after an 11-11 regular season and a fourth-place finish in the rugged West Catholic Athletic League. The Lancers moved straight to Tuesday’s quarterfinals, scheduled to host one of three teams. A win puts St. Francis in Thursday’s semifinals; the final is Saturday.
Mountain View is the lone local team to miss CCS – and coach Xavier Cook isn’t happy about it. Although the Spartans were just 9-13 overall, their 5-5 record outside the SCVAL El Camino Division made them eligible for the playoffs.
“I was very disappointed and sad for my girls, especially the seniors,” he said, adding that factors such as head-to-head results and strength of schedule likely kept Mountain View from making the 16-team Division I bracket.
Boys basketball
After placing third in the De Anza Division and sporting a 16-8 regular-season record, Mountain View landed the sixth seed in CCS Division I. The Spartans were slated to host either No. 11 Milpitas (17-7) or unseeded Alisal (12-12) in Saturday’s second round, with the winner traveling to No. 3 Carlmont (17-7) for Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Whether Mountain View can get that far – or advance beyond that round (the semifinals are Thursday and the final Saturday) will come down to defense, according to coach Kevin Mack.
“For us, it will be can we defend and be locked in on our assignments and not have defensive breakdowns,” he said. “If we defend, I think we can make a deep run.”
St. Francis is the top seed in Division II and awaited one of three teams in Tuesday’s quarterfinals. A win would put the Lancers (11-12) in Thursday’s semifinals; the final is Saturday.
Los Altos (9-14) just missed CCS, falling one non-league win short of qualifying.
Girls soccer
Three local teams made the CCS Open Division. Top seed and WCAL champion St. Francis (19-1-0) was scheduled to host No. 8 Los Altos (10-5-2) in Saturday’s first round, while No. 3 Mountain View (13-3-3) entertained No. 6 Menlo (15-1-4).
The winners move on to today’s semifinals; the final is set for Saturday at Santa Clara University.
Boys soccer
Two teams from Mountain View were scheduled to face off Saturday in the first round of the CCS Open Division playoffs.
Second-seeded St. Francis (12-2-5) was set to host No. 7 Mountain View (12-2-5), with the winner making today’s semifinals.
St. Francis claimed the WCAL title and Mountain View placed second to Palo Alto in the De Anza Division.
Los Altos (10-4-3) would have surely joined these teams in the Open had it defeated Paly in last week’s league finale. The Eagles’ 2-1 home loss dropped them from first to third place in league and down a few divisions in CCS.
Los Altos, the sixth seed in Division III, was slated to visit No. 3 Burlingame (9-2-6) in Saturday’s quarterfinals; the winner plays in today’s semifinal round.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments