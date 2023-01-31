MV wrestler Kumar

Mountain View High wrestler Rohan Kumar controls his opponent at last week's meet.

 Courtesy of Nhiem Nguyen

The Mountain View High wrestling team made the most of its lone home match of the season, a tri-meet with Wilcox and Fremont Jan. 25. The Spartans whipped Wilcox 60-24 and then edged Fremont 36-34 to improve to 3-1 in the De Anza Division.

Mountain View coach Nhiem Nguyen said it took “strong efforts from the whole team” to pull off the sweep.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.