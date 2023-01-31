The Mountain View High wrestling team made the most of its lone home match of the season, a tri-meet with Wilcox and Fremont Jan. 25. The Spartans whipped Wilcox 60-24 and then edged Fremont 36-34 to improve to 3-1 in the De Anza Division.
Mountain View coach Nhiem Nguyen said it took “strong efforts from the whole team” to pull off the sweep.
The Spartans notched six pins against Wilcox, with Nate Wilson (152 pounds), Rohan Kumar (113) and Landon Aikin (120) getting theirs in under 30 seconds. Nolan Pham (126), Andrew Nguyen (132) and Andrew Croft also had pins.
The coached called the upset of perennial league power Fremont “one of the closest and most exciting matches of the year.” Five Spartans posted pins: Kumar, Nguyen, Wilson, Shane Garrison (145) and Gavin Murdock (160), in his second week back from an injury. Mountain View also got wins on decision by 138-pounder Brandon Lien and 182-pounder Richard Wang.
“The team needed every point and every effort to pull this off,” said coach Nguyen, whose young squad was promoted to the De Anza this season.
Girls basketball
Midway through West Bay Athletic League play, Pinewood isn’t in its usual spot atop the standings. The 4-1 Panthers are in second, looking up at Crystal Springs Uplands (5-0).
Pinewood, which fell to Crystal Springs two weeks ago, will get a shot at revenge in a 5 p.m. road game Tuesday. In the meantime, the Panthers will try to remain only one game out of first. Last week, they beat Notre Dame-Belmont 67-61 and Menlo 63-38. Alex Facelo scored 22 in the Jan. 24 game at Notre Dame, and Jolyn Ding had 17 Thursday against visiting Menlo.
Los Altos cruised to a 57-29 non-league win over Jefferson Saturday, getting points from all 12 players. Natalie Holm and Macy Watson led the host Eagles with 10 points each.
Los Altos split its two De Anza games last week, beating host Monta Vista 53-36 Jan. 24 and falling 53-36 at Palo Alto Thursday. The Eagles entered this week 3-5 in league and 10-9 overall.
St. Francis set a season high for points in its 93-63 thrashing of host Valley Christian Jan. 25. The Lancers, who fell 60-50 at Sacred Heart Cathedral Saturday, went 2-4 in the WCAL.
Boys basketball
Saratoga stunned Mountain View 65-59 Friday, dropping the host Spartans out of first place. Mountain View, which two days earlier rallied from a six-point halftime deficit to defeat host Los Altos 50-39, is now 6-2 in the De Anza and 14-6 overall.
Los Altos bounced back Friday by crushing Cupertino 44-30. The visiting Eagles improved to 4-4 in the De Anza and 9-10 overall.
Boys soccer
Mountain View climbed to first in the De Anza at 4-1-3 with 4-0 wins over Homestead and Palo Alto. Carlos Alfaro scored three goals versus Homestead Jan. 25; Sola Nishimura and Taaran Chohan had two goals each Friday against Palo Alto.
Center backs Eduardo Caballero and Bryam Kim were instrumental in the shutouts, said coach Jim McGuirk.
Girls soccer
Karena Shah scored twice in Mountain View’s 3-0 win at Palo Alto Friday. The Spartans are 6-1-1 in the De Anza.
