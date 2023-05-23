Alyssa Ong

Mountain View High’s Alyssa Ong competes in the uneven bars at last week’s CCS championships.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

The Mountain View High gymnastics team is so deep, the Spartans didn’t even need their best score of the season to win last week’s Central Coast Section championship meet.

The 151.700 Mountain View amassed May 17 at Gymtowne in South San Francisco ranks as the team’s third-highest total of the year, yet it was more than enough to beat runner-up Half Moon Bay (148.600).

