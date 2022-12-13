Mountain View High boys soccer coach Jim McGuirk has good reason to be excited about his team’s prospects for this season.
“We have a lot of guys back from last year, so we hope to do real well,” the Spartans’ 36th-year coach said.
Returning seven starters from a squad that placed second in the SCVAL De Anza Division, “we hope to improve on that,” said McGuirk, whose team advanced to the Central Coast Section Division II semifinals and finished 12-5-4 overall last year.
“Our league will be tough as usual with a lot of good teams, so it won’t be easy,” he added, “but I think we have a great chance this year.”
Mountain View is especially stout on the backline, where the coach said three seniors – returning defenders Bryan Kim, Eduardo Caballero and Jamieson DeAngelis – lead the team.
The three starting forwards are back as well: seniors Julian Hsien and Taaran Chohan, along with junior Luc Bortolato.
McGuirk said the Spartans’ midfield “is also pretty strong,” led by returnee Sola Nishimura, a junior, and newcomer Jonathan Palominos, a senior.
Ten minutes into Friday night’s 5-1 home rout of Pioneer, Nishimura, Bortolato and Chohan had each already scored a goal. Ali Edris added a goal just before halftime, making it 4-1, and fellow junior forward Liam Barrett completed the Spartans’ scoring with a goal in the second half.
“Julian Hsien also had a fantastic game, setting up most of the goals,” McGuirk said.
Mountain View – which shut out visiting Cupertino 5-0 two days earlier in another non-league game – improved to 3-0-1 overall.
The Spartans are scheduled to host Milpitas 7 p.m. Friday in their second-to-last game before league starts. Their De Anza Division opener is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 4 against visiting Homestead.
In other local boys soccer action last week, Los Altos toppled Aptos 3-1 Dec. 7 behind a goal and assist from Idan Garten. Zaid Issa and Nikhil Morales also scored for the visiting Eagles (2-0-1).
St. Francis last week tied its first two games of the season: 2-2 against Gunn Thursday and 3-3 versus Santa Clara Saturday. Both matches were part of the Homestead Christmas Cup tournament.
Girls soccer
Karena Shah recorded a goal and an assist as Mountain View blanked Sacred Heart Prep 3-0 Saturday in the Firebird Classic at Fremont. Laila Edris and Juno Winegar accounted for the Spartans’ other goals.
Shah also scored in Mountain View’s previous game, a 2-1 tourney loss to St. Ignatius Dec. 6. Winegar notched the assist for the Spartans (2-2).
Los Altos last week split its first two games of the season, following a 3-0 home win over Aptos Thursday with a 1-0 setback to Woodside Saturday in the Firebird Classic.
St. Francis kicked off its campaign with a 2-1 victory over Pioneer Saturday in the Firebird Classic.
Girls basketball
Visiting Los Altos outscored Ann Sobrato 22-0 in the second quarter en route to a 47-34 win Saturday.
Maggie Byrne finished with 13 points to lead the Eagles (3-3), and Natalie Holm grabbed 14 rebounds.
Four days before, host Los Altos took down Piedmont Hills 39-27 behind 15 points from Holm and 10 from Mira Sundar.
Mountain View slipped to 1-2 on the season with Friday’s 53-36 loss at Hillsdale.
Four days earlier, the Spartans lost at Leland 42-40, despite 15 points from Alana Sukhi.
St. Francis bounced back from a first-round loss to Sacred Heart Prep by winning its next two games at the King’s Academy Tournament. The Lancers pummeled Pioneer 68-33 Friday and topped Gunn 57-45 Saturday.
St. Francis, outscored 18-11 in the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 50-45 setback to Sacred Heart, entered this week with a 4-3 record.
Boys basketball
Los Altos fell 49-41 to undefeated Gunn Saturday in the championship game of the Lynbrook Tournament. The Eagles (3-5 overall) beat Homestead 44-37 in Friday’s semifinals and trounced Silver Creek 46-24 in the opening round.
Dominating the second half, host Mountain View overwhelmed Overfelt 69-30 Saturday in non-league play. The Spartans outscored the Royals 41-13 after halftime, including 23-3 in the third quarter.
Mountain View, which has won four games in a row, improved to 4-2.
St. Francis lost a close one to Cardinal Newman in the championship game of the Rose City Tournament Saturday in Santa Rosa. The Cardinals prevailed 49-47, sending the Lancers to their first loss of the year.
St. Francis (4-1) beat Petaluma 58-46 in Friday’s second-round game and drubbed Maria Carrillo 73-32 in Thursday’s opening round.
