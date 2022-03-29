Before the season began, Mountain View High softball coach Xavier Cook said he liked his team but worried about one component vital to success.
“We’re solid at every position except for pitching,” he said. “We just don’t have the pitching of the past. It’s going to be an uphill battle (without that), especially in the De Anza.”
A month into the season, Cook’s concerns have been realized. After 14 games, the Spartans have allowed an average of nearly eight runs per contest, and their 5-8-1 overall record includes an 0-2 start in the SCVAL De Anza Division.
Mountain View opened league with a 17-3 home loss to Los Gatos March 23 and fell 5-4 at Wilcox Friday. Bella Sullivan and Sabrina Hernandez each had three hits and an RBI against Wilcox.
The Spartans host Fremont 4 p.m. Friday.
Los Altos split its first two De Anza Division games last week. The Eagles edged visiting Homestead 3-2 in their March 23 opener and fell 8-2 at Milpitas Friday.
Emeline Gaunce recorded three hits and an RBI against Homestead; Sophia Asar earned the win. Paola Lara-Espinoza notched three hits versus Milpitas and Alysandra Barrios had two.
The Eagles (6-6-1 overall) host Los Gatos 4 p.m. today.
St. Francis’ dominance continued last week, with the Lancers blanking both Los Gatos and Westmont by scores of 12-0. The undefeated Lancers have outscored their five non-league opponents 55-1.
Claire Turner, Jessica Oakland and Sydney Stewart all homered against visiting Los Gatos March 22. Shannon Keighran and Kate Munnerlyn combined on the shutout.
Stewart and Oakland also slugged homers at Westmont Friday. Keighran earned her second win of the week, striking out five and allowing three hits over three innings.
Boys lacrosse
Los Altos last week beat Palo Alto for the first time in nine years, prevailing 14-10 at home March 22.
“This was a great statement win for the program,” coach Brent Tovrea said in a statement to the Town Crier. “I believe it will propel the team on to greater things as we enter the second half of the season.”
The win, coupled with Thursday’s 14-4 rout of Mountain View, put the Eagles at 3-2 in the De Anza Division and 5-2 overall.
Tyler Crissman led Los Altos with 10 goals last week and Owen Lee added seven.
Baseball
Los Altos will try to snap its four-game losing streak when it visits Los Gatos 4 p.m. today in the first of two De Anza Division games against the Wildcats.
“During the four-game winning streak, a lot of things were going our way, and during this losing streak, almost everything is going against us,” said coach Gabe Stewart, whose Eagles host Los Gatos 4 p.m. Friday. “We just need the hitting, the pitching and the defense to perform well at the same time and make the plays we need.”
The Eagles last week dropped a two-game series with Wilcox – 12-1 March 23 and 11-6 Friday – and then lost a non-league contest to visiting Half Moon Bay 4-2 Saturday. Two of the Cougars’ runs were unearned.
Cole Rafferty, Adam Stothard and Stuart Cash all hit doubles Saturday for Los Altos (2-2 league, 5-8 overall).
Mountain View swept Los Gatos last week, prevailing 8-4 and 7-3 to even its De Anza Division record at 2-2 and improve to 8-3 overall.
Track and field
Freshman Hannah Rutherford led the Mountain View girls to a third-place finish at Saturday’s Fremont Firebird Relays. She won the 400-meter dash (56.04 seconds) and finished second in the 100 dash (12.42). Julia Gentin added a win in the 3,200 run (11:32.18).
Evan Markelz paced the Mountain View boys by placing second in the 3,200 (9:41.11).