Two games into its SCVAL De Anza Division season, the Mountain View High boys basketball team looks like a league-title contender.
The Spartans are 2-0 in league and slated to face the De Anza’s other 2-0 team, Palo Alto, 7 p.m. Saturday on the road.
Mountain View opened league with a 65-46 home win over rival Los Altos Jan. 4 and took down host Saratoga 61-49 Friday.
In the opener, the Spartans trailed the Eagles by two at halftime but outscored them 39-18 the rest of the way. Dylan Louie made “two big threes to give us the lead in the second half,” coach Kevin Mack said.
Jayden Minor paced the Spartans with 16 points and six steals, Jackson Kim contributed 11 points and seven rebounds, while Cole Palmbush added 11 points.
Friday at Saratoga, Mountain View “used a really solid defensive second quarter to lead at halftime 27-13,” according to Mack. The Spartans outscored the Falcons 12-2 in the second stanza and pulled away in the third, leading 50-29 at quarter’s end.
Kim put up 17 points, four steals and six rebounds. Palmbush scored 11 points, and Minor produced 10 points, five steals and six assists.
Before the showdown with Palo Alto, Mountain View (10-4 overall) hosts Cupertino 7 p.m. Friday.
Girls soccer
Mountain View pasted Palo Alto 9-1 Friday behind three goals and two assists from Karena Shah. The Spartans improved to 2-0 in the De Anza and 6-2 overall.
Los Altos shut out Santa Clara 3-0 Friday to even its record at 1-1 in the De Anza.
Boys soccer
Mountain View tied Palo Alto 1-1 Friday on a goal from Taaran Chohan.
The Spartans, who fell 2-1 to Homestead earlier in the week, went to 0-1-1 in the De Anza and 6-1-2 overall.
