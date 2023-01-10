Jayden Minor

Mountain View High's Jayden Minor drives past a Fremont defender in a tournament game last month.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Two games into its SCVAL De Anza Division season, the Mountain View High boys basketball team looks like a league-title contender.

The Spartans are 2-0 in league and slated to face the De Anza’s other 2-0 team, Palo Alto, 7 p.m. Saturday on the road.

