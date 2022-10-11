The Los Altos High girls cross-country team last week continued its winning ways, dominating the second SCVAL meet of the year before placing first at the Clovis Invitational to remain unbeaten.
The Eagles not only placed first at the Oct. 4 league meet, but also set a school record on the 2.95-mile course at Crystal Springs with a team time of 93 minutes, 2 seconds.
Senior Lauren Soobrian once again paced Los Altos with a winning time of 17:41.1, a personal record. Younger sister Emily Soobrian placed sixth (18:32.9), Jasleen Sidhu took eighth (18:44.5), Maddy Randall was ninth 19:00.9) and Samantha Patel finished 10th (19:02.3).
Saturday in Clovis, the Eagles claimed the top division by 29 points, running a school-record team time of 92:10 that’s also a Central Coast Section record.
Lauren Soobrian led Los Altos with a 10th-place time of 17:47, despite rolling her ankle. Emily Soobrian was next with a 17:59 for 17th.
The Los Altos boys took 13th in their division.
Girls golf
Mountain View dipped to 5-5 in the El Camino Division with a pair of losses last week.
The Spartans fell 259-246 to Homestead and 252-242 to Los Gatos.
Mountain View senior Kaitlyn Hahn posted Mountain View’s best score both days. She shot a nine-hole score of 44 versus Homestead at Bay View Country Club and a 40 against Los Gatos to earn medalist honors at Shoreline Golf Links.
Girls volleyball
Mountain View lost in five sets to visiting Los Gatos Oct. 5, dropping into second place in the De Anza Division.
Millie Kopp notched 11 kills for the Spartans (16-5 overall).
