LAHS cross-country

Members of the Los Altos High girls cross-country team stand with the first-place trophy they won at last weekend's Clovis Invitational.

 Courtesy of Steph MacKenzie

The Los Altos High girls cross-country team last week continued its winning ways, dominating the second SCVAL meet of the year before placing first at the Clovis Invitational to remain unbeaten.

The Eagles not only placed first at the Oct. 4 league meet, but also set a school record on the 2.95-mile course at Crystal Springs with a team time of 93 minutes, 2 seconds.

