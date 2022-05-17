Two Los Altos High juniors set school records Saturday while qualifying for the Central Coast Section track and field finals.
Lauren Soobrian won the girls 1,600-meter run in a school-record 4 minutes, 51.13 seconds at the CCS semifinals in Gilroy, and Zach Fagin set the new school standard in the boys 100 dash with a 10.93 that was good enough for fifth place.
Soobrian – who also won the 3,200 (11:04.85) – dominated the 1,600 en route to breaking a Los Altos record set in 1977.
“Lauren managed to achieve this incredible time running up front all by herself, nine seconds ahead of second place,” Eagles coach Steph MacKenzie said.
Fagin also qualified for the finals in three other events. He placed third in the long jump (personal-best 21 feet, 6.5 inches), eighth in the high jump (6-2) and was part of Los Altos’ victorious 4x100 relay (season-record 42.45) with Jake Howmiller, Joshua Kung and Braden Harrison.
Shawn Toney set personal records in the boys 110 and 300 hurdles, which he won in 14.32 and 37.73, respectively. The senior also advanced as a member of the winning 4x400 relay, joining forces with Reece Enthoven, Howmiller and Harrison for a time of 3:25.89.
Kung placed second in the triple jump (42-6.5) and moved on in the long jump as well by leaping 21-4 for fifth. Harrison not only qualified in both relays, but also in the 200 dash (seventh, 22.03).
Megan MacKenzie took second in the girls triple jump (35-10.5) and ran on Los Altos’ fourth-place 4x400 relay (4:11.11) with Cameron Cox, Emily Soobrian and Maddy Randall. Freshman Soobrian – Lauren’s younger sister – and Randall also made the finals in the 1,600 (5:07.07) and 800 runs (2:18.71 for eighth), respectively.
Other Eagles qualifying individually for Saturday’s finals at Gilroy High: Fiona Bodkin (3,200), Riley Capuano (1,600), Ella Fadil (3,200) and Jenna Houdek (100).
Mountain View freshman Hannah Rutherford won the 400 dash (56.67), clocked the third-fastest time in the 200 (25.13) and anchored the Spartans’ 4x400 relay team that qualified (seventh, 4:12.59).
“Hannah ran great in the 400 and felt pretty good about her qualifier,” Spartans sprint coach Mark Rutner said. “She felt great about her 200 as well.”
Two Mountain View boys qualified individually: Nicholas Trepanier (1,600) and Emmanuel Leblond in the (3,200).
Lillian Kaelber paced the St. Francis girls, qualifying in the 800, 400 and as part of the 4x400 relay. Teammates Sabrina Zanetto and Hinako Yamamoto also advanced in the 800 and were members of the second-place relay. Other individual qualifiers included Jamie Wade in the high jump, Alexa Egan and Katherine Floering in the pole vault and Christel Elkins in the 1,600.
“We are set up nicely to make a run at another team trophy next Saturday ... and hopefully a few berths to the state meet as well,” Lancers coach Phil Pompei said.
Swimming
The St. Francis girls placed fifth at last weekend’s state meet in Clovis with 94.5 points.
Abby Wickersham led the Lancers by finishing fourth in the 100-yard freestyle (50.21) and sixth in the 50 free (23.27). The senior also was on the Lancers’ 200 and 400 free relays, which came in fourth (1:34.50) and fifth (3:27.30), respectively. Audrey Holden, Alexis Schaffer and Aileen Zheng swam on both relays as well.
In addition, Holden broke her own school record in the 100 breaststroke. The senior’s time of 1:02.67 put her in ninth place.
Kaitlyn Conover-Emmert represented Mountain View High at state. The junior placed 34th in the preliminaries of the 100 breaststroke with a 1:05.69.
Gymnastics
Mountain View last week received a big boost from a trio of gymnasts competing for the first time this season.
Fresh off their club seasons, Rettie Chow, Misty Mukherjee and Alyssa Ong led the Spartans to a win at the Last Chance Meet May 10 at Los Altos and a second-place finish at the SCVAL championships the next day.
“Rettie Chow had two fantastic meets to start her high school career,” said Sarah Wallace, who coaches the Mountain View and Los Altos teams. “She had a strong meet Tuesday and then had an even better meet on Wednesday.”
The freshman won all-around honors at the Last Chance Meet with a total of 38.300 that included a first-place score of 9.350 on vault. At the league finals, she was second all-around (38.650) and won both the uneven bars (9.850) and balance beam (9.700).
Mukherjee (37.900) and Ong (37.625) placed fifth and sixth all-around, respectively.
St. Francis (145.600) edged host Los Altos (144.850) for third at the league meet. Half Moon Bay came in first (151.850).
Allie Bricca led Los Altos with an all-around score of 37.125 that put her 12th.
All of these teams have qualified for the CCS meet, set for 4:45 p.m. today at Gymtowne Gymnastics in South San Francisco.
Baseball
St. Francis won the WCAL tournament with a 2-1 home win over Valley Christian Thursday.
Boys tennis
Los Altos’ season came to a close in the CCS quarterfinals, as top-seeded Menlo took down the No. 8 Eagles 7-0 May 9.
