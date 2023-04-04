While the St. Francis High gymnastics team dominated last week’s Kickoff Meet at Los Altos High, Mountain View’s Anna Kolpakova also impressed. The senior won all-around honors with a score of 36.700.
“Anna had a really strong first meet of the season, picking up where she left off last year, and is even doing some more difficult skills this year than she did last year,” said Sarah Wallace, who coaches the Los Altos and Mountain View teams.
Kolpakova – part of the Spartans’ 2022 Central Coast Section runner-up team – won the vault (9.550) and floor exercise (9.500) last week.
Despite her performance, Mountain View couldn’t keep up with St. Francis at the March 29 meet. The Lancers score of 142.950 was well ahead of the second-place Spartans’ 93.150.
St. Francis accumulated the best team score in all four events. Brooke Bonner finished second all-around (36.650) and won the uneven bars (9.450), and fellow Lancer Peyton Pascual took third all-around (36.150).
Mountain View’s Nene Eweama finished fourth all-around with a 34.750.
Shorthanded Los Altos placed fourth at the five-team meet. Junior Jadyn Ye led the Eagles with an 11th-place all-around score of 16.800.
“We were missing a few due to injuries and/or illnesses in addition to those who are still in their club season,” Wallace said. “We have a few new gymnasts on both varsity and JV, and a few who competed JV last year and moved up to varsity this year, so this was a good first experience and they will settle in over the course of the season.”
Track and Field
Los Altos senior Zach Fagin won the boys long jump Friday at the Stanford Invitational with “a huge leap of 6.88 (meters),” Eagles co-head coach Dave Barth said.
Fagin, the CCS leader in the event, added a second-place finish in the high jump (clearing 1.93 meters) and took sixth in the 100 dash (wind-aided 10.84 seconds). He was also part of the fourth-place 4x100 relay team (wind-aided 42.53).
Los Altos senior Lauren Soobrian placed third in the girls 1,600 run (wind-aided 4:55.05), while teammates Jasleen Sidhu (10:46.74) and Ella Fadil (10:47.72) finished fifth and sixth, respectively, in the 3,200. Both Sidhu’s and Fadil’s wind-aided times were personal records.
The Eagles’ girls 4x400 relay team placed fifth with a wind-aided 4:06.56.
Mountain View’s Evan Markelz claimed the boys 3,200, clocking a wind-aided 9:09.45 that set a personal record.
Hannah Rutherford finished second in the 400 dash for the Mountain View girls, running a wind-aided 55.65.
Baseball
Runs didn’t come easy for Los Altos last week, which was outscored 19-5 over three games. The Eagles still managed to win one of them, however, to enter this week at 7-5 overall and 2-2 in the SCVAL De Anza Division.
Los Altos split its league series with Homestead, rebounding from a 4-0 home loss in the March 29 opener to prevail 3-0 Friday on the road.
Sly Cash earned the win Friday by pitching 5 1/3 scoreless innings, and Darrion Wesley recorded the save.
The Eagles scored all three runs in the third. Aaron Baum drove in the first run with a single that scored Adam
Kamin, who had also singled and was then sacrificed to second. A Homestead throwing error on Matthew Carlson’s infield grounder allowed Cash (who had walked) and Baum to cross the plate.
The next day, Los Altos fell 15-2 to visiting Serra in non-league play.
Los Altos “gave the powerful Padres a game for five innings,” coach Gabe Stewart said, “but the last two innings featured an offensive show for Serra,” which scored 10 runs.
Mountain View, which swept Palo Alto the first week of league play, got swept by Los Gatos last week to fall to 2-2 in the De Anza Division.
The Spartans then dropped a 13-12 non-league game to Aragon in eight innings Saturday. Liam Barrett went 3-for-3 with an RBI for host Mountain View, which sank to 8-7-1 overall.
Softball
St. Francis placed second at last weekend’s Michelle Crew Classic in Anaheim, losing 4-2 to Los Alamitos in the Gold Bracket final.
A solo homer in the fourth frame gave Los Alamitos the lead for good Saturday.
Shannon Keighran went 3-for-4 and scored a run for the Lancers (8-1).
Earlier in the day, St. Francis squeaked by Marina 1-0 in the semifinals on a homer by Alexis O’Gorman and Keighran’s no-hitter.
Mountain View routed Silver Creek 12-2 Thursday in non-league action, boosting its record to 6-6.
Caroline Kim went 4-for-4, slugging a homer and driving in four runs. Winning pitcher Allison Marcellino added three hits, two of them doubles, and two RBIs.
Boys volleyball
Los Altos last week continued its domination of the SCVAL El Camino Division, winning a pair of matches to improve to 8-0. At 18-7 overall, the Eagles have already won more matches than last year.
Aidan Cuppett notched 15 kills in Friday’s four-set win at Los Gatos. Sam Cousins added 10 kills and four blocks, while Ethan Choe totaled 40 assists.
Two days earlier, Cuppett tallied 19 kills and Cousins had 12 in Los Altos’ five-set home win over Fremont.
Mountain View edged Lynbrook in five sets Friday behind a season-high 40 kills from Logan Muir. The host Spartans improved to 5-3 in the De Anza Division and 8-9 overall.
Boys golf
Wins over Homestead and Wilcox last week kept Mountain View atop the El Camino Division at 6-0.
The Spartans eked out a 224-225 victory over Homestead March 27 at Shoreline Golf Links and walloped Wilcox 205-317 two days later on the same course.
Jacob Chin and JC Walsh led the Spartans with nine-hole scores of 42 versus Homestead, while Ko Kitani and Jack Pereira shared medalist honors with 40s against Wilcox.
