Fagin long jump

Los Altos High’s Zach Fagin, competing in the long jump at last month’s St. Francis Invitational, also won the event at last weekend’s Stanford Invitational.

 Tomoki Chien/Town Crier file photo

While the St. Francis High gymnastics team dominated last week’s Kickoff Meet at Los Altos High, Mountain View’s Anna Kolpakova also impressed. The senior won all-around honors with a score of 36.700.

“Anna had a really strong first meet of the season, picking up where she left off last year, and is even doing some more difficult skills this year than she did last year,” said Sarah Wallace, who coaches the Los Altos and Mountain View teams.

