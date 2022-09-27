Los Altos High cross-country runner Lauren Soobrian set the course record at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale last week, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 39 seconds at the first SCVAL meet of the season.
The senior shattered the previous record – set in 2013 by a runner from Gunn – by six seconds, according to Eagles coach Steph MacKenzie. Soobrian broke her own school record on the course by 34 seconds and set a new 5K personal record in her dominant victory Sept. 20.
Soobrian’s effort also helped first-place Los Altos set the team record at Baylands. The Eagles’ top five runners combined for a time of 92:32, which breaks the record St. Francis set last year by 2:32, according to MacKenzie.
Emily Soobrian, Lauren’s younger sister, placed third overall with a time of 18:18. Jasleen Sidhu finished sixth (18:34), Fiona Bodkin was seventh (18:41) and Sami Patel took eighth (19:11).
The Mountain View girls came in fourth, led by Katherine Stone (12th, 19:21.1) and then Natalie Mark (15th, 20:01.8).
For the boys, Los Altos placed sixth and Mountain View seventh at the meet.
Spartan Evan Markelz finished second (15:48.7) and Aaron Hepworth placed 10th (16:41) for the Eagles.
Girls tennis
On the strength of its doubles, Los Altos beat Mountain View 5-2 last week in SCVAL De Anza Division play.
The rivals split the four singles matches, but the Eagles swept the doubles; all three of those wins were in straight sets.
The No. 1 team of Maddie Chin and Miu Kikuchi prevailed 6-2, 6-4, the No. 2 tandem of Carissa Lai and Sophia Shao won 6-2, 6-1 and the No. 3 duo of Tyra Bogan and Sania Rashid triumphed 6-4, 6-4.
In singles, Mountain View’s top player, Penelope Wong, defeated Los Altos’ Bella Jacutin-Mariona 6-3, 6-3. The Spartans other victory came at No. 3 singles, where Adeline Shen beat Melody Ghaffari 6-2, 7-6 (6).
The Eagles received singles wins from Sarah Wallace at No. 2, who beat Shen 6-2, 6-1, and Pallavi Mallampati at No. 4, who toppled Hannah Rutherford 6-3, 6-2.
Girls volleyball
St. Francis swept visiting St. Ignatius Thursday to remain not only undefeated in matches, but also in sets this season.
The Lancers prevailed 25-22, 25-20, 25-23 to improve to 5-0 in the West Catholic Athletic League and 14-0 overall. No team has even taken a set off St. Francis this year.
Erin Curtis notched 16 kills in Thursday’s win and Taylor Williams added 15.
Los Altos cruised to a straight-set win over Cupertino Sept. 20 in SCVAL De Anza Division action.
The victory boosted the Eagles’ record to 3-0 in league and 13-4 overall.
