Lauren Soobrian at Baylands

Los Altos High senior Lauren Soobrian runs away with first place at last week’s SCVAL race.

 Malcolm Slaney/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos High cross-country runner Lauren Soobrian set the course record at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale last week, completing the 5-kilometer course in 17 minutes, 39 seconds at the first SCVAL meet of the season.

The senior shattered the previous record – set in 2013 by a runner from Gunn – by six seconds, according to Eagles coach Steph MacKenzie. Soobrian broke her own school record on the course by 34 seconds and set a new 5K personal record in her dominant victory Sept. 20.

