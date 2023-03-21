Zach Fagin 100 dash

Los Altos High’s Zach Fagin, middle, sprints toward a first-place finish in the 100-meter dash at Saturday’s St. Francis Invitational. The senior broke his own school record by running the race in 10.84 seconds.

 Tomoki Chien/Special to the Town Crier

The Los Altos High track and field team “had a great day” at the St. Francis Invitational, according to coach Steph MacKenzie – with one Eagle having his best day of the season Saturday.

“The highlight for sure was the outstanding performances by senior Zach Fagin,” she said.

