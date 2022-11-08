Cami Thai CCS

Los Altos High’s Cami Thai, second from left, stands with the other medalists at last week’s CCS girls golf championships.

 Courtesy of Abe Roof

After Los Altos High’s Cami Thai finished in a four-way tie for first place at the Central Coast Section girls golf championships – held on a rainy and blustery day last week in Monterey – the pressure to win the ensuing playoff wasn’t top of mind.

“I was more concerned with my hands and getting frostbite,” she said. “I was freezing.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.