After Los Altos High’s Cami Thai finished in a four-way tie for first place at the Central Coast Section girls golf championships – held on a rainy and blustery day last week in Monterey – the pressure to win the ensuing playoff wasn’t top of mind.
“I was more concerned with my hands and getting frostbite,” she said. “I was freezing.”
Like her clothes, Thai’s gloves were drenched from the wet weather, which she ranked among the worst conditions she’s played in. The sophomore overcame it to make par on the first playoff hole, where two of her competitors were eliminated, then lost to Valley Christian’s Francesca Sumcad on the next one to place second.
“I was proud of the way I played,” said Thai, who tied two other golfers for third last year.
Her even-par round of 72 Nov. 1 was only two strokes higher than what she shot a year ago in much better conditions on the same course at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch.
The weather wasn’t bad when Thai began her round on the back nine last week – she described it as “warm and dry” – but it drastically changed as she reached her eighth hole. By the time she made the turn, with two birdies under her belt, it was pouring rain and windy.
“I was visibly shaking,” Thai said. “I was trying to trick my brain that it was warm.”
Did that work?
“I like to think it did,” she said.
Thai bagged two more birdies on the front nine – including one on her last hole to stay in contention for the title – and said she could have had even more but “left a few putts short.”
As for her best shot of the day, Thai cited a 120-yarder on her sixth hole. Using a 9-iron, she placed the ball a foot from the hole.
“It gave me more confidence with my approach and more momentum in my round,” she said.
With her performance, Thai advanced to Monday’s Northern California championships at Berkeley Country Club in El Cerrito (held after the Town Crier’s deadline). The top nine individuals not on a qualifying team advance to the state championships Nov. 16 at San Gabriel Country Club.
Last year, Thai and older sister Sophie (now at Dartmouth College) both made it to state.
The Los Altos team got as far as NorCal in 2021, but the Eagles couldn’t repeat that feat this year. They placed fourth at CCS – one spot shy of qualifying – with a team score of 431. Stevenson, which Los Altos edged for the final NorCal berth a year ago, took third at CCS with a 421.
St. Francis finished 14th with a 514. Kaila Tan led the Lancers with a 77.
Mountain View senior Kaitlyn Hahn, who made CCS as an individual, placed 35th with an 84.
Girls volleyball
Undefeated St. Francis beat rival Mitty for the fifth time this season – in five sets Saturday to claim the CCS Open Division final – but it probably won’t be the last time the teams meet.
The Lancers (31-0) are the top seed in the NorCal Open Division playoffs and the Monarchs (28-8) are No. 2. St. Francis opens at home against No. 8 St. Francis of Sacramento (23-8) 6 p.m. today.
The Lancers lost two out of the first three sets Saturday but rallied with wins of 25-20 and 15-10. Up 5-4 in the decisive fifth set, St. Francis went on a 9-4 run to pull away.
Taylor Williams led the Lancers with a season-high 29 kills.
Los Altos, eliminated by St. Francis in the CCS Open quarterfinals, made NorCal as the No. 8 seed in Division II. The Eagles (27-9) were slated to host No. 8 Escalon (32-1) in Tuesday’s first round.
Mountain View didn’t qualify for NorCal, unable to take advantage of its lofty status in the CCS Division I playoffs.
As the second seed, the Spartans moved directly to the Nov. 1 quarterfinals, where they faced No. 10 Carlmont. The Scots stunned them 25-15, 18-25, 25-19, 25-23.
Mountain View coach Dave Winn called the result “a disappointing way for us to lose, especially with five experienced seniors that had their season end last year in a very similar fashion.”
A year ago, the top-seeded Spartans fell to No. 4 Monta Vista in the Division I semifinals.
Like in that match, Mountain View (23-8) got off to a good start last week against Carlmont (14-15). The Spartans not only won the first set “pretty easily,” Winn said, but led 11-7 in the second.
Then the Spartans started making mistakes.
“Carlmont gained confidence from our errors and started playing smarter,” said the coach, whose team placed second to rival Los Altos in the SCVAL De Anza Division. “Our defense didn’t respond very well to their shots, and we soon lost the lead and all momentum.”
Tessa Hunter and Millie Kopp finished with 12 kills each forMountain View and Mallory Bennett added eight. Andisheh Turner totaled 30 assists.
Cross-country
The Los Altos girls not only won the SCVAL championship meet last week – they also broke their own school record on the Crystal Springs course.
The Eagles’ team time of 92 minutes, 1 second surpassed the record they set earlier this season by 1:01, putting them third all-time on the course.
Senior Lauren Soobrian led undefeated Los Altos with a winning time of 17:50, and teammate Jasleen Sidhu, a junior, came in second with a personal-best 18:03. Senior Fiona Bodkin finished fifth with an 18:23, also a personal record.
“It was fantastic to see so many runners run personal bests when it mattered,” Eagles coach Steph MacKenzie said.
That included members of the Los Altos boys team, which took second in their race. Aaron Hepworth paced the Eagles with an eighth-place time of 15:58, a personal best. Fellow senior Viktor Kieturakis set a personal record as well with his 12th-place time of 16:22.
Mountain View senior Evan Markelz won the race with a 14:51, helping the Spartans finish fifth.
