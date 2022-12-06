The Los Altos High girls basketball team took third in the Fremont Tournament by beating Saratoga 48-33 Thursday.

Tara Davari put up 13 points for the Eagles and Natalie Holm scored 10. Holm, who totaled 39 points over three games, made the all-tournament team.

