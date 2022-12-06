The Los Altos High girls basketball team took third in the Fremont Tournament by beating Saratoga 48-33 Thursday.
Tara Davari put up 13 points for the Eagles and Natalie Holm scored 10. Holm, who totaled 39 points over three games, made the all-tournament team.
Los Altos visited Mission San Jose Saturday, falling 48-44 in non-league play. Tessa Player produced a career-high 18 points for the Eagles, who slipped to 1-3 overall.
St. Francis split a pair of games at the San Luis Obispo Tournament. The Lancers (2-1) topped Porterville 45-37 Thursday and lost 60-39 to St. Joseph of Santa Maria Saturday.
Girls soccer
Mountain View beat Pioneer 3-1 Saturday in the Firebird Classic at Fremont.
Sophomore Laila Edris recorded a goal and two assists for the Spartans (1-1).
Boys soccer
Los Altos kicked off its season with a 3-all tie at Cupertino Nov. 30. The Eagles trailed 2-1 at halftime.
Idan Garten scored two goals for Los Altos and Zaid Issa made the other. Ata Sen and Yuki Yanase each had an assist.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments