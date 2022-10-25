The Los Altos High girls cross-country team has yet to be caught. The Eagles won last week’s third SCVAL meet of the season to remain undefeated.
Los Altos cruised to victory Oct. 18 at Baylands Park in Sunnyvale, besting runner-up Los Gatos by 33 points.
The Soobrian sisters led the Eagles on the 3.1-mile course. Coach Steph MacKenzie said senior Lauren “easily won the girls race”– leading the entire way to finish in 17 minutes, 45 seconds – while sophomore Emily came in second with an 18:28.4.
Four more Los Altos runners placed in the top 10: Jasleen Sidhu (fifth, 18:50.8), Maddy Randall (seventh, 19:04.3),
Fiona Bodkin (eighth, 19:09.5) and freshman Emma Beedon (ninth, personal record 19:23.9).
The Mountain View girls, paced by senior Natalie Mark (10th, 19:25.5), took fourth.
On the boys side, Los Altos placed third among 13 teams.
“The varsity boys had been sixth at the two previous league meets,” MacKenzie said, “so we are really excited about this momentum as we head into the championship phase.”
Boden Sirey was the Eagles’ top finisher (15th, 16:58.7), followed by fellow senior Viktor Kieturakis (19th, 17:07.1).
Football
St. Francis routed Riordan 35-0 Saturday in San Francisco to remain alone in second place in the West Catholic Athletic League. The Lancers improved to 4-1 in league and 5-3 overall.
Matt Dougherty threw a touchdown pass for St. Francis, and running back Bryce Luna rushed for 108 yards.
St. Francis is slated to entertain rival Bellarmine 7 p.m.
Mountain View lost Friday’s homecoming game 48-35 to Palo Alto.
The Spartans dropped to 1-3 in the PAL/SCVAL De Anza Division and 2-6 overall.
Mountain View is scheduled to host first-place Los Gatos 7 p.m. Friday.
Los Altos proved no match for league-leading King’s Academy, which blanked the Eagles 35-0 Friday in Sunnyvale. Los Alto trailed 28-0 at halftime.
The Eagles went to 2-2 in the PAL/SCVAL El Camino Division and 3-5 overall.
Los Altos hosts Cupertino in Friday’s homecoming game, set to kick off at 7 p.m.
