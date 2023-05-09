Peyton Sias

Peyton Sias serves for St. Francis High last week against Mitty. The Lancers are the top seed in the CCS Open Division boys volleyball playoffs.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Los Altos High’s boys and girls teams entered Saturday’s SCVAL track and field championships undefeated – and they left that way as well.

Both squads finished well ahead of runner-up Los Gatos, which hosted the meet. The girls’ 120 points nearly doubled the Wildcats’ total (65), while the boys beat Los Gatos 106-86. The Mountain View girls came in third (51) and the Spartans’ boys team tied Palo Alto for third (44).

