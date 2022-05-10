Even without four starters, the Los Altos High boys tennis team beat visiting Palo Alto in Friday’s second round of the Central Coast Section playoffs – just as Eagles coach Hung Nguyen expected.
It was Monday’s quarterfinal match, played after the Town Crier’s press deadline, that made Nguyen nervous.
“I didn’t want to be the eighth seed,” he said last week, “because that means we have to play Menlo next.”
Top seed and defending champion Menlo entered the match with a 21-1 record; visiting Los Altos came in at 13-9. Adding to the already-daunting challenge: Nguyen wasn’t sure he would have his full complement of players.
“We’re good,” he said, “but we don’t have the depth of some of the top teams.”
That didn’t matter against Paly (15-3). The Eagles won 5-2, despite the absence of top player Jayanth Mallampati, who was in Southern California for a national tournament, and three other starters.
“So proud of my team for picking up the slack,” Nguyen said.
Rohan Panchal played No. 1 singles and cruised to a 6-0, 6-1 victory. Naveen Mukherjee won in straight sets at No. 2, and Dan Bita pulled out a three-set win at No. 4.
In doubles, the Eagles’ top team of Akshaan Ahuja and Ashwin Mukherjee prevailed 6-2, 6-1, and the No. 2 duo of Jason Pan and Sidharth Dharmasanam won in three sets.
The winner of Monday’s match faces No. 4 Homestead (12-7) or No. 5 Gunn (11-9) at 1 p.m. today in the semifinals at Bay Club Courtside in Los Gatos.
Boys volleyball
Mountain View didn’t land the top seed in the CCS Open Division playoffs – that went to St. Francis – but coach Katie Johnson is OK with being No. 2.
“We were anticipating tough match-ups regardless of the side of the bracket we ended up on,” she said. “So, we aren’t worried too much about getting the second or first seed. Both sides of the bracket look challenging this year.”
Mountain View, which went undefeated in the SCVAL De Anza Division, split its two matches against West Catholic Athletic League champ St. Francis this season. The Spartans (29-1 overall) lost to the Lancers (32-2) early in the season without standout Patrick Kane, but swept them to win the Justin Ebner Memorial Tournament at Bellarmine last month.
The Spartans were slated to open the playoffs against visiting No. 7 Mitty (19-14) Tuesday, after the Town Crier’s press deadline; the winner faces No. 3 Bellarmine (21-9) or No. 6 Christopher (21-4) in Thursday’s semifinals at the home of the higher seed (time to be announced).
St. Francis was set to host No. 8 Branham (22-6) Tuesday; the winner takes on No. 4 Lynbrook (20-7) or No. 5 Cupertino (22-7) in Thursday’s semis. Saturday’s Open final will be at St. Francis.
Los Altos, the seventh seed in Division I, went on the road and beat No. 7 Evergreen Valley in four sets Monday in first-round action. The Eagles (17-11) were slated to visit Serra (19-15) in Tuesday’s quarterfinals.
Baseball
Bouncing back from a pair of lopsided losses to Palo Alto, host Los Altos squeaked past Sequoia 9-8 in non-league play Saturday.
Trailing 8-5 in the bottom of the seventh, the Eagles tied the game on Jackson O’Reilly’s three-run homer. After Adam Kamin singled and stole second, Nick Teng hit a hard one-hopper toward first with two away. The first baseman struggled to recover the ball, according to Los Altos coach Gabe Stewart, allowing Teng to make it safely to first as Kamin raced home. Kamin beat the late throw home, giving Los Altos the walk-off win.
Teng and Jack Burcell each recorded three hits for the Eagles (8-18 overall). Cole Rafferty earned the win and also hit a double.
St. Francis wrapped up the WCAL’s regular-season crown with a 14-7 win over Mitty Thursday. Wyatt King drove in eight runs for the Lancers, half of them coming on a grand slam. Blake Rogers picked up the win.
St. Francis (12-2 league, 23-4 overall) is the top seed in this week’s WCAL playoffs. The Lancers were scheduled to host No. 8 Riordan in Tuesday’s opening round.
Softball
Jessica Oakland slugged her 17th homer of the year as St. Francis defeated host Valley Christian 2-0 Friday in league play.
Kate Munnerlyn pitched the shutout, striking out nine batters along the way.
The Lancers have won 10 games in a row. They are 23-2 overall and 8-0 in the WCAL.
Swimming & diving
Led by Abby Wickersham, the St. Francis girls placed second at last weekend’s CCS championship meet. The senior won the 50-yard freestyle in 23.31 seconds and claimed the 100 free in 50.10 Saturday at the Santa Clara International Swim Center.
The Lancers’ 400 free relay also finished first at the meet.
On the boys side, St. Francis placed fourth at the meet.