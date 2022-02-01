Shaking off that last-minute loss at rival Mountain View two weeks ago, the Los Altos High boys basketball team has since won four games in a row – three by double digits – to seize control of the SCVAL De Anza Division.
In what’s shaping up to be a three-team race for first place, the Eagles sit atop the league standings at 7-1, followed by Palo Alto (5-1) and Mountain View (5-2).
“It’s been a good little bounce back,” Los Altos coach Trevor Naas said of a winning streak that’s boosted his team’s record to 16-3 overall. “The guys have been pretty focused. They’re taking it one game at a time, and they’re getting the job done.”
The Eagles opened last week with a 54-43 victory at Homestead, then won back-to-back games against Santa Clara: 58-46 Thursday on the road and 65-58 at home Friday. Andrew Reilly and Jake Skaggs averaged 22.7 and 15.7 points per game, respectively, during that stretch.
“They’re leading the way for us,” Naas said of the seniors. “They’ve been playing outstanding.”
After scoring 24 points against Homestead, Reilly put up 21 and 23 in the two Santa Clara games. Skaggs scored 13 versus Homestead, then 15 and 19 against Santa Clara. He averaged 9.3 rebounds over those three games.
Naas noted that “other guys also stepped up,” including Shawn Toney, Zach Fagin and Alonso Gomez.
Los Altos is scheduled to visit Cupertino 7:45 p.m. Friday before hosting Mountain View 7 p.m. Tuesday.
“The next two weeks are big,” Naas said. “There’s still a lot to be decided.”
Outscored in every quarter, host Mountain View fell 48-36 to Palo Alto Friday. The Spartans dipped to 13-6 overall.
St. Francis snapped a two-game losing streak by beating Valley Christian 69-52 Saturday in West Catholic Athletic League play. Isaiah Kerr led the Lancers (3-5, 11-7) with 17 points.
Girls basketball
Pinewood ran its winning streak to 10 games with Saturday’s 83-35 thrashing of Moreau Catholic. Elle Ladine scored 25 points and grabbed 19 rebounds for the host Panthers (12-1 overall) in the non-league contest, and Alex Facelo added 14.
A day earlier, Pinewood crushed Crystal Springs Uplands 77-33 to improve to 5-0 in the West Bay Athletic League.
St. Francis cruised to a 76-27 home win over Presentation Friday. The Lancers led the WCAL game 41-12 at halftime. Arielle Vellequette put up 13 points to pace St. Francis (4-2, 15-3).
Los Altos dropped back-to-back games last week – 56-46 at Homestead and 45-40 to visiting Saratoga – to slip to fifth place in the De Anza Division. Macy Watson and Natalie Holm scored 11 points each versus Homestead Jan. 26, and Holm had a team-high 16 against Saratoga Friday.
The Eagles went to 3-5 in league and 11-6 overall.
Girls soccer
Wins over Gunn and Los Gatos last week boosted Mountain View’s record to 8-0 in the De Anza Division and 14-0-1 overall. The host Spartans topped Gunn 4-2 Jan. 26 and prevailed 7-3 at Los Gatos Friday.
Allie Montoya scored twice against Gunn. Julia Webster and Freyja Arnarsdottir each made two goals versus Los Gatos, with Isabella Walker adding three goals and an assist.
After squeaking by host Mitty 1-0 on a second-half goal from freshman Kamryn Rosa Jan. 26, St. Francis subdued Sacred Heart Cathedral 7-0 Saturday in Mountain View to improve to 4-0-2 in the WCAL and 10-0-3 overall.
Boys soccer
Mountain View blanked visiting Los Gatos 2-0 Friday, the Spartans’ first win since Jan. 14.
At 4-1-2 in the De Anza Division (9-3-2 overall), Mountain View sits in second place, and coach Jim McGuirk said last week that his team “has a good chance to win league.”
Wrestling
First place in the SCVAL El Camino Division will be on the line when Mountain View visits Los Altos 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
With both squads at 4-0, Spartans coach Nhiem Nguyen said the meet “will be a good indicator of who has the better team.”
Mountain View is coming off a 77-6 rout of undermanned Santa Clara. Six Spartans recorded pins: Landon Aikin (106 pounds), Bryan Moir (120), Nate Wilson (145), Jack Hecht (160), Alex Bocchieri (182) and Gavin Scafidi (195). Rohan Kumar (113) won with a technical fall.
Kumar, Hecht and Scafidi then placed in the top six at Saturday’s Overfelt Tournament.
Los Altos toppled Saratoga 78-6 Thursday, with five of the wins coming by forfeit. The Eagles’ other victories, all via pin, came from Charlie Nath (126), Diana Ramirez (138), Roan Seale (145), Ani Aggarwal (152), Panz Trembois (160), Greg Schumann (170) and Devan Harper (220).