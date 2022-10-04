LA boys water polo Tiernan Braun

Tiernan Braun, right, is one of two freshmen starting on the Los Altos High boys water polo team.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Special to the Town Crier

Entering this week at 2-3 in league and 5-7 overall, the playoff picture is murky for the Los Altos High boys water polo team. By week’s end, it should become much clearer.

“We have an action-packed week,” coach Seth Tasman said, “with (games against) Gunn, Los Gatos, Palo Alto and then traveling to Sacramento to participate in the Jesuit High Invitational to play some of the top teams in the Sacramento area.”

