The Los Altos High boys lacrosse team toppled rival Mountain View 18-10 Thursday to sweep the season series.
Jack Denebeim paced the Eagles with five goals and three assists, Owen Lee added four goals and four assists, and Jack Wald had three goals and two assists. Goalie Raiden Mori made a season-high 15 saves.
Nolan Neagu (four goals) and Martin Johnson (three) led the Spartans.
Los Altos improved to 6-5 in the De Anza Division and 7-5 overall. Mountain View sank to 1-8 in the De Anza and 3-8 overall.
Baseball
Mountain View swept last week’s home-and-home series against Los Altos, with both games ending in dramatic fashion.
The host Spartans won the April 27 series opener 10-9 on Clay White’s squeeze bunt in the seventh, which scored Tyler Yocum. White had four hits on the day. Aidan Brenner, Cole Rafferty and Stuart Cash all homered for the Eagles.
Friday at Los Altos, Mountain View clawed back from a 10-2 deficit to prevail 15-13 in nine innings. Chase Yocum slugged a grand slam in the seventh to put the Spartans on top 13-10, but the Eagles tied the score in the bottom of the frame after Mountain View walked in a run and then surrendered a two-run double to Sean Wilson.
After a scoreless eighth, Billy Peir scored what proved to be the winning run for Spartans, who added another run for good measure. Peir finished with three hits.
Mountain View improved to 6-6 in the De Anza Division and 15-10 overall, while Los Altos dropped to 4-8 in league and 7-16 overall.
Gymnastics
Host Los Altos placed second to Half Moon Bay and Mountain View finished fourth at last week’s six-team meet. The Eagles’ Allie Bricca took fourth all-around (36.800) and Spartan Alice Chegwidden came in fifth (36.500) April 27.
Boys volleyball
Los Altos fell from first to third in the SCVAL El Camino Division after dropping two matches last week. The Eagles lost to both King’s Academy and Palo Alto in four sets.
Los Altos (14-11 overall) is slated to host Wilcox 6:45 p.m. today and wrap up the regular season at the same time Friday at Fremont.