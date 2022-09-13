For the second week in a row, the Los Altos High football team found itself on the losing end of a close game.
For the second week in a row, the Los Altos High football team found itself on the losing end of a close game.
The Eagles fell 16-12 at Hillsdale Friday, sinking them to 1-2.
“We’re competing really hard and being physical,” said Los Altos coach Mike Garrity, whose squad lost 17-14 to Carlmont a week earlier. “We just have to find a way to win a tight ball game.”
The Eagles led early, scoring on a 1-yard run by Ben Bacchi set up by Rafael Arce (forced fumble) and Drew Rafferty (fumble recovery) in the first quarter.
Los Altos missed the PAT, however, and Hillsdale scored two TDs before halftime to go up 14-6. The Eagles cut their deficit to 14-12 late in the third quarter when Noah Beedon threw a 30-yard TD pass to Rafferty, who totaled nine catches for 105 yards. The Eagles’ two-point try failed.
Hillsdale (2-1) completed the scoring with a safety midway through the fourth quarter.
“Defensively, we played well,” Garrity said. “We had a shutout in the second half, which was big for the kids.”
St. Francis also dropped to 1-2 on the season, walloped by host De La Salle 35-3 Friday.
The Lancers’ lone score came on Leonardo Maiuolo’s 27-yard field goal in the second quarter.
St. Francis has been outscored 63-10 over the past two weeks.
Los Altos coach Steph Mac-
Kenzie said her girls “are looking stronger than ever this season,” after winning their opening meet Friday at Golden Gate Park.
The Eagles claimed their 25-team division of the Lowell Invitational by a whopping 31 points.
Senior Lauren Soobrian led the way, winning the 2.72-mile race in 15 minutes, 56.6 seconds.Four more Eagles placed in the top 20: Emily Soobrian (fifth), Jasleen Sidhu (13th), Ella Fadil (14th) and Fiona Bodkin (17th).
Aaron Hepworth paced the Los Altos boys, taking 22nd with a 14:09.4. The team placed 15th “facing the toughest competition of the day,” MacKenzie said.
St. Francis improved to 11-0 with road wins against Redwood and Branson Saturday. The Lancers swept both matches.
Los Altos swept host Leland Sept. 7, improving to 6-3. Freshman Aviya Russo notched seven kills for the Eagles.
