A day after completing a series sweep of Santa Clara, Los Altos High lost an extra-inning game at Branham that Eagles coach Gabe Stewart described as “a wild Saturday of baseball.”
Branham won the back-and-forth non-league game 9-8, scoring the winning run with two away in the eighth.
The Eagles rallied from a 4-0 deficit in the first to lead 6-4 in the fourth on a two-run homer by Adam Kamin that Stewart called “a mammoth shot to left.”
Branham evened the score in the sixth and after a scoreless seventh, Los Altos pulled ahead again. Kamin doubled to score two runs, giving the Eagles an 8-6 edge in the top of the eighth, but it wasn’t enough.
A dropped fly ball, a hit batter and a single enabled Branham to cut its deficit to one in the bottom of the frame and – after an intentional walk loaded the bases – a deep fly ball tied the game. Another sacrifice fly to center brought home the winning run.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 6-3 overall. Los Altos is 2-0 in the SCVAL De Anza Division after beating Santa Clara 5-2 and 4-3 earlier in the week.
Aaron Baum’s three-run homer proved to be the difference in the March 22 series opener, in which Eric Colgrove tossed a complete game.
Friday, the Eagles took a 4-2 lead in the fifth on Dewrell Wesley Jr.’s RBI double and Kyle McKinney’s run on a wild pitch. Los Altos relievers Alex Eletich and Darrion Wesley allowed only one base runner in the final two innings to earn the win and save, respectively.
Boys lacrosse
Despite missing two starters, visiting Los Altos beat Burlingame 11-8 Thursday to open its Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division season.
Jack Denebeim scored four goals for the Eagles, who improved to 4-1 overall. Jack Wald added three goals; Owen Lee and Tyler Crissman had two each. Jack Park led the defense with five ground balls and forced multiple turnovers.
Track and field
Mountain View’s Hannah Rutherford won the girls 200-meter dash at Saturday’s Lynbrook Invitational with a wind-aided time of 24.50 seconds, a personal record for the sophomore. In addition, she finished second in the 100 (wind-aided 12.27) and was part of the Spartans’ runner-up 4x400 relay team (wind-aided 4 minutes, 16.10 seconds).
Freshman teammate Cassidy Misuraca won the 800 with a wind-aided 2:27.14, a personal record.
Los Altos’ Chloe Morelle claimed the shot put (33 feet, 8.5 inches), just ahead of St. Francis’ Savannah Filios (33-4.5), who won the discus (personal-best 99-11).
For the boys, Los Altos’ Nathaniel Guillory won the 200 in 22.09 and Mountain View’s Evan Markelz took top honors in the 1,600 with a 4:29.80; both wind-aided times were personal records.
Softball
Los Altos snapped a two-game losing streak with Thursday’s 4-2 win at Homestead, putting the Eagles at 1-1 in the De Anza Division and 3-4 overall.
Lauren Han and Aly Barrios both went 2-for-3, driving in a run each. Starter Sophia Asar earned the win, allowing four hits and no earned runs.
Boys volleyball
Los Altos beat both Palo Alto and King’s Academy in four sets last week to remain perfect in the SCVAL El Camino Division at 6-0. The Eagles then went 2-2 at Saturday’s Monta Vista Tournament, making them 17-7 overall.
