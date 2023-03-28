LA lacrosse Jack Denebeim

Los Altos High’s Jack Denebeim scores a goal in the Eagles’ 11-8 win at Burlingame Thursday. He scored four goals in the game.

 John Park/Special to the Town Crier

A day after completing a series sweep of Santa Clara, Los Altos High lost an extra-inning game at Branham that Eagles coach Gabe Stewart described as “a wild Saturday of baseball.”

Branham won the back-and-forth non-league game 9-8, scoring the winning run with two away in the eighth.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.