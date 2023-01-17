Shaking off a sluggish first quarter, the Los Altos High boys basketball team rallied to rout Gunn 60-39 last week in league play.
Coach James Reilly said his Eagles, who trailed 8-4 after one quarter, “played some of our best basketball all season over the last three quarters.” Los Altos outscored the host Titans 56-31 in that span.
Jerwayne Williams, who led the Eagles with 19 points, “played great,” Reilly said. Colin Chou added 13 points that included a trio of 3s.
“We really shot the ball well in the second half when we made six 3-pointers spread over four players,” the coach said. “Our defense and rebounding were good the entire night.”
The Jan. 11 victory, the Eagles’ second in a row, lifted their record to 2-1 in the SCVAL De Anza Division and 7-7 overall.
Los Altos visits Palo Alto at 7 p.m. today.
Girls basketball
Pinewood opened its West Bay Athletic League slate with a 69-36 home win over Woodside Priory Jan. 10.
Ava Uhrich, a transfer from Burlingame, paced the Panthers with 21 points. Alex Facelo added 19 points and Jolyn Ding scored 17 for Pinewood. Jade Ramirez contributed 10 assists and three steals.
A day later, Pinewood edged host Moreau Catholic 58-56 in non-league play behind 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists from Ramirez. Uhrich chipped in 13 points and 16 rebounds; Ding and Facelo each scored 13 points as well for the Panthers (5-4 overall).
Held to only four points in the first half, Los Altos fell 47-29 to visiting Los Gatos Thursday.
The loss dropped the Eagles to 1-4 in De Anza Division and 7-8 overall.
Two days earlier, Los Altos lost 54-47 at Homestead after being outscored 27-13 in the fourth quarter. Macy Watson scored 12 points for the Eagles and Maggie Byrne chipped in 10.
Boys soccer
After jumping to a big lead early, Mountain View held for a 3-2 win over Wilcox Jan. 11.
The host Spartans scored all their goals in the first 20 minutes, “then it got tight,” coach Jim McGuirk said. The Chargers scored right before halftime and then added another goal with about 15 minutes left in the game.
Sola Nishimura scored twice for Mountain View and Jonathan Palominos notched the other goal.
In addition, Julian Hsien and Luc Bortolato “had nice games,” McGuirk said, assisting on two of the goals.
The win put the Spartans’ record at 1-1-1 in the De Anza Division and 7-1-2 overall.
Girls soccer
Mountain View ran its winning streak to five games with its 3-0 victory at Saratoga Jan. 11.
Karena Shah scored two goals, assisted both times by Freya Arnarsdottir, who made the Spartans’ other goal.
Defending league champ Mountain View sits alone atop the De Anza Division at 3-0 and is 7-2-1 overall.
