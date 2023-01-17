Jerwayne vs Kings

Jerwayne Williams Jr., laying in the ball at a tournament last month, put up 19 points in the Eagles' win over Gunn last week.

 R. Alan Hwang/Special to the Town Crier

Shaking off a sluggish first quarter, the Los Altos High boys basketball team rallied to rout Gunn 60-39 last week in league play.

Coach James Reilly said his Eagles, who trailed 8-4 after one quarter, “played some of our best basketball all season over the last three quarters.” Los Altos outscored the host Titans 56-31 in that span.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.