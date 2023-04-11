When the Los Altos High softball team fell to rival Mountain View in last month’s SCVAL De Anza Division opener, coach Robert Herrera said Aly Barrios took the loss especially hard for making a few errors that helped the Spartans prevail 5-4.
The shortstop more than made up for them in last week’s rematch, which the host Eagles won 4-0.
“Aly made some amazing plays in (Thursday’s) game,” Herrera said. “She was stellar.”
Backed by Barrios and Los Altos’ outfielders – whom Herrera described as “superb” – pitcher Sophia Asar had a one-hitter going through six innings. She allowed two bloop singles in the seventh before shutting the door on Mountain View.
“Sophia was phenomenal,” Herrera said.
She helped her cause at the plate, leading off the bottom of the first with a single that resulted in the Eagles’ first run (via a courtesy runner who stole second and scored on Lauren Han’s single).
Los Altos upped its advantage to 3-0 in the third on RBIs from Maggie Byrne and Zoe Aguilar.
The win boosted the Eagles to 3-2 in league and 7-6 overall, while the Spartans sank to 1-5 and 7-8.
St. Francis won last weekend’s Livermore Stampede with a 5-0 record. The Lancers shut out San Ramon Valley 3-0 in Saturday’s final, in which pitcher Kate Munnerlyn allowed two hits and struck out 14.
St. Francis went to 14-1 overall.
Track and field
Mountain View sophomore Hannah Rutherford set a school record in the girls 400 dash with a time of 55.19 seconds Saturday at the Arcadia Invitational. That was good enough for a fourth-place finish in the Invitational Division, open to only the fastest sprinters.
Senior teammate Evan Markelz placed ninth in the boys 3,200 run Friday by running a 9:08.73.
Los Altos senior Zach Fagin won the Invitational Division boys long jump with a leap of 23 feet, 9.25 inches. That’s the top mark in the state this year and ranks 14th nationally.
Running in the Invitational Division, the Los Altos girls relay team of Ella Fadil, Fiona Bodkin, Jasleen Sidhu and Lauren Soobrian set a school record in the 4 x mile with a third-place time of 20:35.68. That time breaks the old record by 1:20.
Baseball
Rallying for a 7-3-win Friday, Los Altos split its season series with Wilcox, which beat the Eagles 5-2 earlier in the week.
Los Altos coach Gabe Stewart said his team “played inspired baseball at home” after falling behind 2-0 in the third. The Eagles replied with five runs in the bottom of the frame, two of them coming on Channing Hautop’s bases-loaded single.
Sly Cash, who struck out four and allowed two runs over six innings, earned the win. Darrion Wesley picked up the save, helped by the defense of Stuart Cash, who turned what Stewart called “an amazing double play.” With two on and no outs in the seventh, the infielder snared a grounder, pirouetted to second base and threw out the second runner at first.
The win pushed Los Altos’ record to 4-2 in the De Anza Division and 9-7 overall.
Gymnastics
St. Francis’ score of 143.90 won last week’s Cupertino Invitational, at which Mountain View placed third (124.50) and Los Altos fourth (97.200).
Mountain View’s Anna Kolpakova was the all-around champion at the April 4 meet with a score of 37.850.
