Aly Barrios

Los Altos High shortstop Aly Barrios looks to throw to first after fielding a grounder versus Mountain View.

 T. Mallie Brathwaite/Town Crier file photo

When the Los Altos High softball team fell to rival Mountain View in last month’s SCVAL De Anza Division opener, coach Robert Herrera said Aly Barrios took the loss especially hard for making a few errors that helped the Spartans prevail 5-4.

The shortstop more than made up for them in last week’s rematch, which the host Eagles won 4-0.

