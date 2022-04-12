With the last two seasons canceled due to the pandemic, the Los Altos High gymnastics team’s reign as Central Coast Section champion has lasted longer than expected.
Coach Sarah Wallace said the Eagles, who won the title in 2018 and 2019, have a legitimate shot at extending that reign another year.
“I think we have a good chance, not knowing what the other teams have,” she said. “It’s a pretty consistent group. They work hard and their confidence is growing.”
That goes for Mountain View as well, Wallace added. She also coaches the Spartans, who placed third at CCS three years ago.
“Both teams will be there,” Wallace said of the CCS championship meet set for May 18 at Gymtowne Gymnastics in South San Francisco. “I think (the meet) will be pretty close and will probably come down to the tiny things.”
Los Altos and Mountain View last week lost to St. Francis for the second time this year, but Wallace noted that her teams were missing key members in both meets. The Eagles competed without three gymnasts still in club – and another standout was unavailable April 6 – while the Spartans didn’t have four gymnasts due to club. Wallace expects all of them back by month’s end.
Competing in its new gym for the first time, Los Altos placed third with a team score of 120.750 and Mountain View finished fourth with a 114.500. St. Francis won the meet (posting a 137.050) and Cupertino came in second (114.500).
Mountain View’s Anna Kolpakova claimed the all-around title with a 37.400 and Los Altos’ Allie Bricca came in a close second with a 37.300.
“They were solid all the way around,” Wallace said.
Kolpakova won the uneven bars (9.350) and floor exercise (9.750). The junior tied for first place on the vault (9.000) and tied for third on the balance beam (9.300). Bricca, who placed sixth all-around at CCS in 2019, won the beam last week with a 9.700. The senior placed second on floor (9.700), tied for second on bars (9.150) and tied for fifth on vault (8.750).
On spring break this week, the Eagles and Spartans return to action April 20 at Los Altos against Gilroy and Christopher.
Baseball
Just when it looked like Los Altos was going to sweep Homestead to get to .500 in the SCVAL De Anza Division, the Mustangs roared back to edge the Eagles 5-4 Friday.
Up 3-0 in the sixth inning, Los Altos allowed four runs in the bottom half of the frame.
The Eagles tied the game in the seventh when Aidan Brenner scored on a sacrifice fly by Adam Kamin. Nick Teng – who walked earlier – stole third, but Los Altos’ next two batters struck out. That opened the door for Homestead, which won it on a double that brought home a runner at second.
Two days earlier, the host Eagles trounced the Mustangs 10-0. While Los Altos’ bats played a big part in the win, so did the arm of Aaron Baum; he threw a complete-game one-hitter that included seven strikeouts and only two walks.
The Eagles jumped to a 5-0 lead in the first, added another run in the fourth and turned the game into a rout with four runs in the sixth. Timothy Tai-Ho totaled three hits and Baum had two, along with a pair of RBIs. Brenner also drove in two runs.
Los Altos (3-5 league, 6-12 overall) hosts Milpitas at 11 a.m. Saturday in non-league play.
Softball
St. Francis placed third in the Livermore Stampede after going 4-1 in the three-day tournament.
The Lancers got off to a 3-0 start, highlighted by Chloe Cummings’ perfect game against Castro Valley Friday. The junior had 13 strikeouts in the 8-0 win.
St. Francis met its match in Saturday’s semifinals, falling 6-4 to Sheldon. The Lancers (14-2 overall) rebounded later in the day, whipping Whitney 8-0 behind two homers from Jessica Oakland and a nine-strikeout shutout from Shannon Keighran.
Track and field
Los Altos senior Shawn Toney won the seeded division of the boys 300-meter hurdles Saturday at the prestigious Arcadia Invitational. He finished in a personal-best 38.14 seconds.
The Eagles’ girls distance medley relay team of Ella Fadil, Cameron Cox, Madeline Randall and Lauren Soobrian placed third in the invitational race (12:02.21).
St. Francis’ 4x800 girls relay team of Sabrina Zanetto, Hinako Yamamoto, Christel Elkins and Lillian Kaelber placed third in the invitational race (9:24.89).