MV VB champs

The undefeated Mountain View High girls volleyball team commemorates its championship Saturday at the St. Francis-Watonsville Tournament.

 Courtesy of Dave Winn

Six matches into the season, the Mountain View High girls volleyball team hasn’t lost a set.

“We’re off to a good start so far,” said coach Dave Winn, whose Spartans swept Santa Clara in Thursday’s season opener and won all their matches at Saturday’s St. Francis-Watsonville Tournament in straight sets.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.