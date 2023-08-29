Six matches into the season, the Mountain View High girls volleyball team hasn’t lost a set.
“We’re off to a good start so far,” said coach Dave Winn, whose Spartans swept Santa Clara in Thursday’s season opener and won all their matches at Saturday’s St. Francis-Watsonville Tournament in straight sets.
Mountain View was tested in the tourney final – the squad faced “a scrappy, energetic Crystal Springs Uplands team,” Winn said – winning the second and final set 25-23.
Earlier in the day, the Spartans defeated Thomas More, host St. Francis, Gilroy and Gonzales.
In Thursday’s opener at Santa Clara, Mountain View came away with a 25-16, 25-20, 25-13 non-league victory. The Spartans “hit a very efficient .311 overall,” according to Winn. Seven players recorded kills in the match, led by Ada Tulac (nine). Mia Delgo added six kills, Mallory Berent contributed five and Addy Kopp had four.
Libero Kendyll Winn (the coach’s daughter) totaled eight aces and seven digs. Setters Emma Zhang and Lauren Park registered 13 and 11 assists, respectively.
Mountain View is scheduled to host Leland at 6:45 p.m. Thursday in its last match before SCVAL De Anza Division play commences next week.
The other local teams are also off to strong starts: Los Altos entered this week with a 5-1 record and St. Francis was 2-0.
Football
St. Francis scored the first touchdown in Friday’s opener against visiting Helix of La Mesa, but the visiting Highlanders answered with 25 straight points before halftime en route to a 45-21 win.
After cutting their deficit to 25-14 in the third quarter, the Lancers were outscored 20-7 in the fourth.
Kingston Keanaaina rushed for 126 yards and a TD for St. Francis and quarterback Aaron Knapp completed 13 of his 27 passes for 137 yards and two scores.
The Lancers are slated to visit Monterey Trail of Elk Grove at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
For the second straight year, Mountain View opened the season with a road victory at King’s Academy. The Spartans beat the Knights 48-34 Friday.
Mountain View is slated to host Live Oak at 7 p.m. Friday in another non-league game.
