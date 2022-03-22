After a bumpy start to the season, the Los Altos High baseball team has won four of its last five games – including two against Cupertino last week to begin SCVAL De Anza Division play.
The Eagles, who capped the week with a 7-1 non-league loss to Pioneer Saturday, are now 5-5 overall.
“There’s a lot of positives.” coach Gabe Stewart said of his team’s recent play. “We’ve been winning close games, which demonstrates resolve and resilience, which are requirements considering the type of competition we’re up against.”
And Los Altos has been doing so without its full complement of players. Illness, injuries and vacations have forced the Eagles to “shuffle guys back and forth from the junior varsity,” Stewart said.
Los Altos opened its home-and-home league series against Cupertino with a 4-3 road win March 16 behind the pitching of Aidan Brenner. The senior threw a complete game, allowing just three hits, striking out five and walking only two.
Brenner also contributed at the plate; his single in the first frame drove in the Eagles’ first run and led to their second on a throwing error. Los Altos scored three in the first and added another run in the second off a double steal with runners at first and third that brought home Dewrell Wesley.
The Pioneers rallied, closing the gap to 4-3 in the sixth, but Brenner shut them down in the seventh. After inducing a flyout, he struck out back-to-back batters to preserve the victory.
Friday, the Eagles rallied for a 5-4 home win over Cupertino (6-3 overall).
Los Altos went up 3-1 in the third on Brenner’s three-run homer, but the Pioneers recaptured the lead in the fifth.
The Eagles overcame that in the sixth. Trailing 4-3 with two away, Jack Burcell drew a walk and Wesley singled. Eric Colgrove, pinch running for Burcell, advanced to third on a pitch in the dirt and raced home when the third baseman wasn’t able to secure the catcher’s throw. With Wesley advancing to third and the game now tied, Stuart Cash came to the plate and promptly singled to score the go-ahead run.
Reliever Aaron Baum, who took the mound in the fifth, earned the win after escaping a bases-loaded jam with two away in the seventh. He struck out the next batter to up his record to 2-0.
Saturday’s home game against Pioneer came down to situational hitting, according to Stewart: The Mustangs came up with key hits and his Eagles did not. Los Altos stranded five runners in scoring position.
Wesley produced the Eagles’ lone run with a bases-loaded single in the fourth that plated Adam Stothard.
Stewart said starter Gareth Cartier pitched well for Los Altos before exiting in the fourth with an injury. He allowed two runs and four hits.
The Eagles visit Wilcox at 4 p.m. today and host the Chargers at the same time Friday.
Spartan swept by Chargers
Wilcox swept Mountain View last week, dropping the Spartans to 6-3 overall and 0-2 in the De Anza Division.
Mountain View was held to four hits, which included a double by Clay White, in Friday’s 6-1 home defeat. Chase Yocum took the loss, his first of the year after three wins.
In the series opener, the Spartans failed to hold on to a two-run lead in the fifth and fell 5-4 March 16. Jasper Wilfrid drove in two runs for Mountain View and Yocum hit a double. Cameron Wang took the loss, dropping his record to 2-1.
Lancers eke out win
St. Francis’ first-inning run held up in Friday’s West Catholic Athletic League game at Sacred Heart Cathedral. The 1-0 victory boosted the Lancers’ record to 2-0 in league and 7-2 overall.