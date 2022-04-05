The Los Altos High baseball team hasn’t missed the Central Coast Section playoffs since 2015, but that streak is in jeopardy this year.
The Eagles have dropped seven straight games, three of them last week. After getting swept by Los Gatos in a home-and-home series, Los Altos fell 9-6 to visiting Leland in non-league play Saturday.
That leaves the Eagles at 5-11 overall and in 2-4 in the SCVAL De Anza Division (sixth place). With 11 games left – eight of them in league – coach Gabe Stewart is worried about making CCS.
“Level of concern is very high,” he said.
However, Stewart noted that “there are multiple pathways” for Los Altos to qualify.
He conceded that two of those paths – placing at least second in league to qualify automatically and winning nine more regular-season games (assuming the Eagles accrue enough CCS points in the process) to make it as an at-large team are “very unlikely.”
The path of least resistance would be to place among the top six in league and win the first game of the De Anza Division postseason tournament, which Stewart called “possible.”
There are two other ways Los Altos could get in, both contingent on earning enough CCS points to qualify as an at-large team. The Eagles would need to finish at least .500 overall over their last 22 regular-season games (requiring seven more wins) or finish at least .500 in the De Anza (requiring them to go 5-3 in their remaining league games). Stewart described both scenarios as “tough, but (there’s) a chance.”
Better health should better those chances; the coach noted that three of his pitchers are injured and his intended starter for Saturday’s game was a late scratch due to illness.
“Brought up two freshmen and threw a couple of guys who were willing to step up on Saturday,” Stewart said, “but it’s not sustainable considering the odds we are facing.”
It didn’t help that Los Altos committed three errors leading to three unearned runs against Leland.
The Eagles gave Los Gatos a battle in the series opener March 30, with the host Wildcats eking out a 3-2 win in eight innings.
Los Altos jumped to a 2-0 lead in the second on Stuart Cash’s two-run double and starting pitcher Aaron Baum held Los Gatos scoreless through five frames.
The Wildcats rallied in the sixth to tie the game and prevailed in the eighth, following a one-out triple with a slow roller.
Friday’s game at Los Altos wasn’t quite as close. Los Gatos put up seven runs in the second en route to a 10-6 victory.
After Aidan Brenner’s homer in the sixth cut the Eagles’ deficit to 7-6, the Wildcats answered with three runs in the seventh. Los Altos loaded the bases in the bottom of the inning but failed to capitalize.
Stewart praised the performance of reliever Eric Colgrove, whose 5.1 innings of work included six strikeouts.
The Eagles totaled 11 hits, three of them singles courtesy of Adam Kamin.
Los Altos has a pair of De Anza Division games scheduled this week. The Eagles host Homestead 4 p.m. today and visit the Mustangs at the same time Friday.
Spartans swept by Homestead
Mountain View is also 2-4 in the De Anza after getting swept by Homestead last week. The Spartans then lost 11-5 at home to Aragon Saturday in non-league action, putting their overall record at 8-6.
Homestead beat Mountain View 9-3 March 30 and 5-1 Friday.
Tyler Yocum notched two hits in the series opener and Wes Harwell had two RBIs.
Liam Barrett recorded one of the Spartans’ four hits Friday and drove in their lone run.
Mountain View is scheduled to host Santa Clara at 4 p.m. today and visits the Bruins at the same time Friday in another De Anza Division game.
Lancers win in a rout
St. Francis walloped Mitty 15-6 Friday to remain perfect in the West Catholic Athletic League.
The visiting Lancers led 9-0 after three innings and 12-1 after five.
St. Francis (7-0 league, 12-2 overall) slugged three homers. Elias Duncan had two of them and Wyatt King hit the other.
St. Francis is slated to host Sacred Heart Cathedral at 4 p.m. Friday in WCAL play.