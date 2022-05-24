Led by all-around champion Rettie Chow, Mountain View High finished second at last week’s Central Coast Section gymnastics championships.
The Spartans’ team score of 148.000 put them behind only Half Moon Bay (150.900) May 18 at Gymtowne Gymnastics in South San Francisco. Los Altos took third (143.850) and St. Francis finished fourth (142.300).
Chow, a freshman who missed most of the season due to club, posted an all-around score of 38.550. Half Moon Bay’s Josie
Kearns was second with a 38.400.
“Watching her, you wouldn’t have known she was a freshman,” Mountain View and Los Altos coach Sarah Wallace said. “She was solid and confident, with really no nerves – she just went about her business.”
Chow won the balance beam (9.800) and floor exercise (9.900) and placed fourth on the vault (9.450) and fifth on the uneven bars (9.400).
Los Altos senior Allie Bricca came in seventh all-around with a 37.150. She tied for fourth on floor (9.850), tied for fifth on beam (9.400), placed ninth on bars (9.050) and tied for 11th on vault (8.850).
“She has a really good floor routine that draws the crowd in,” Wallace said of Bricca. “She had the last routine to close it out, so it was a fun way to end the meet.”
Mountain View’s Alyssa Ong (36.600) and Alice Chegwidden (36.500) finished ninth and 10th all-around, respectively. Ong’s total included a third-place score of 9.500 on bars, and she tied for fourth on floor with a 9.850. Chegwidden’s best event proved to the beam; she placed third with a 9.500.
Lauren Imelli paced St. Francis with an all-around score of 36.400 that put her in a two-way tie for 1lth. Imelli’s highest finish came on bars; she secured second with a 9.550.
Boys volleyball
St. Francis had its two middle hitters back for Saturday’s NorCal Open Division final against Mountain View – both of them missed the CCS final a week earlier after testing positive for COVID-19 – but coach Jonah Carson was absent because he tested positive for the virus a day after that four-set win.
As he settled in at home to watch the NorCal match online, Carson had no doubt his top-seeded team would be ready for its rematch with the No. 2 Spartans.
“I knew how much we prepared,” he said, “and I was confident in the guys we had.”
Those guys came through. Host St. Francis prevailed 29-27, 25-27, 25-22, 25-20 to claim its second regional crown in seven years and finish 38-2 overall.
Jack Ebertin racked up 20 kills for the Lancers, Jerry Feng added 16 and Ethan Watson had 12.
“Ethan is the league MVP, and he’s just dominant,” Carson said. “Jack is really good and add Jerry, and we’re pretty hard to stop.”
Setter Ryan Morey, who registered 52 assists, “did a really nice job,” the coach added. Joe Wallace recorded 18 digs.
Mountain View finished with a 33-3 record; all three losses were to the Lancers.
“I commend Jonah Carson on a fantastic season with such a strong team,” Spartans coach Katie Johnson said. “We had a lot of fun this season preparing for our games against St. Francis.”
Baseball
St. Francis, the top seed in CCS Division I, rallied from a four-run deficit in the sixth inning to edge No. 8 Live Oak 5-4 in Saturday’s quarterfinals.
The Lancers (27-5) face No. 4 seed and rival Bellarmine (22-8-1) in the semifinals 7 p.m. today at Excite Ballpark in San Jose.
In the Division II quarterfinals, fifth-seeded Mountain View fell at No. 4 Serra 9-4 Saturday. The Spartans (17-11) trailed 4-0 after the second inning.
“We left a lot of opportunities on the table,” Mountain View coach Kris Mims said. “We were able to cut the lead down to 5-4 in the fifth but couldn’t capitalize late in the game.”
Serra scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to pull away.
Softball
Top-seeded St. Francis crushed Cupertino 18-0 Saturday in a CCS Open Division quarterfinal game that ended in five innings on the mercy rule. The host Lancers (26-2) led 16-0 after two innings. Sydney Stewart and Carly Cummings both homered; winning pitcher Shannon Keighran went 2-for-3 with three RBIs.
St. Francis meets No. 4 Aragon (18-4) 4 p.m. today in the semifinals at Los Gatos.
Third-seeded Los Altos routed visiting No. 6 Design Tech 16-5 Saturday in the Division IV quarterfinals. Stefania Bilyeu had four hits and two RBIs; Lauren Han went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Sophia Asar earned the win.
The Eagles (13-12-1) face No. 7 Pacific Grove (16-10) 4 p.m. today in the semis at PAL Stadium.
Boy golf
Los Altos senior Jamison Tan tied two other golfers for 17th place at the CCS championships in Monterey. He shot a 5-over-par 76 May 17 at Laguna Seca Golf Ranch.
Boys tennis
Los Altos sophomore Jayanth Mallampati went from second alternate to second-round participant at last week’s CCS Individual Tournament in Aptos.
After beating Westmont’s Shaan Kohli 6-4, 6-2 in the opening round of singles May 17 at Imperial Courts, Mallampati later that day lost in three sets to Gunn’s Evan Huynh, who prevailed 4-6, 6-1, 7-6 (7-0).
