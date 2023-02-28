Extreme circumstances led the Pinewood School girls basketball team to resort to extreme measures against Mitty in the Central Coast Section Open Division final.
With his roster shrunk to seven players – none of them as tall as the Monarchs’ shortest starter – Panthers coach Doc Scheppler switched defensive strategies early in Friday night’s game at Santa Clara University.
“For the first time in my Pinewood career, we played zone,” said the team’s 27th-year coach. “We did it sort of as a surprise.”
It didn’t save the third-seeded Panthers – No. 1 Mitty prevailed 74-51 – but Scheppler said it at least helped make the contest “a competitive blowout.”
Pinewood (16-11) kept it close in the first quarter, tying the game at 8 on guard Alex Facelo’s second 3-pointer. The junior finished with a game-high 23 points.
By halftime, however, the Panthers trailed by 17 and never threatened the Monarchs (26-2) again.
“They turned our turnovers into layups and made putbacks with their size, which is great offense,” Scheppler said. “It’s hard for us to generate those easy baskets with our particular players.”
Undermanned and undersized, the coach had few complaints about his team’s performance against a Mitty squad ranked among the top 15 in the nation.
“We were happy to put up 51 against them,” he said. “I’m pleased with our effort.”
Sophomore guard Jolyn Ding joined Facelo as a double-digit scorer for Pinewood, chipping in 13 points.
The Panthers, who went 3-0 in round-robin play to qualify for the CCS Open final, advanced to this week’s Northern California playoffs. The 10th seed in Division I, Pinewood was set to visit No. 7 Acalanes (21-7) in Tuesday’s first round, played after the Town Crier’s deadline.
SF boys get defensive in final
The St. Francis High boys claimed the CCS Division II title with their best defensive effort of the season. The top-seeded Lancers routed No. 3 Christopher 47-21 Saturday at Mission College.
That’s the fewest points St. Francis (14-12) has allowed all season.
Anujan Tennathur tallied 15 points for the Lancers, who opened the NorCal Division II playoffs Tuesday. No. 15 St. Francis was set to visit No. 2 Branson (14-12).
SF girls take title as well
The No. 2 St. Francis girls beat top-seeded Christopher 66-52 in Saturday’s CCS Division II final at Mission.
Maia Jimenez led the Lancers (14-11) with 23 points.
St. Francis, the 10th seed in NorCal Division III, played at No. 7 Foothill (21-8) in Tuesday’s opening round.
MV boys ousted in quarters
Down 11 points midway through the fourth quarter, No. 6 Mountain View cut its deficit to four with two minutes left in last week’s CCS Division I quarterfinal at No. 3 Carlmont. Then the Scots regained control to win 53-44 Feb. 21.
“I am really proud of how our guys competed,” Mountain View coach Kevin Mack said. “We played really hard. … Just had a few too many turnovers in the second half and had a handful of calls not go our way.”
