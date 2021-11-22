Two athletes from local high schools were honored at the San Jose Sports Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony and Dinner Nov. 16 at SAP Center.
Aaron Parker, who graduated from Los Altos High last spring, was recognized as the 2020-21 Male High School Athlete of the Year, while St. Francis High senior Jessica Oakland was celebrated as the 2020-21 Female High School Athlete of the Year.
A four-year varsity baseball player for the Eagles, Parker hit .489, posted an on-base percentage of .583, drove in 107 runs and slugged 26 homers in his career. The catcher is now a freshman on the UC Santa Barbara team.
Oakland plays softball and basketball. In softball, she hit .612 with a state-leading 19 homers last year, leading St. Francis to a perfect season. She has committed to play softball for the University of Minnesota.