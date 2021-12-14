The St. Ignatius High girls basketball team had good reason for its joyous celebration of Saturday’s 59-54 win at Pinewood School, even if it was an early-season game.
The Wildcats not only ended the Panthers’ 19-game winning streak, handing the defending Central Coast Section Open Division champs their first loss in 21 months, but also avenged last season’s playoff loss.
“I think off the jump, we weren’t ready for what they came with,” Pinewood senior Elle Ladine said. “We got them last year, and I’m sure they were really hungry for us.”
Pinewood got them 80-41 six months earlier in the CCS Open semifinals. Ladine had a team-high 22 points in that game. The University of Washington commit was held to 17 points Saturday, which still led the Panthers.
Ladine, the first player off the bench a season ago, is now the most experienced member of a Pinewood squad that graduated its five starters (all of whom are now playing in college). Barely tested in their first two games this year – blowout wins of Lick-Wilmerding and San Ramon Valley – the Panthers’ inexperience proved to be their downfall Saturday. It showed on both ends of the court.
“It’s a different team – high ceiling – but we made a lot of mistakes,” coach Doc Scheppler said. “The kids still don’t understand what a winning play is – like screening out on a free throw, like showing on a ball screen, like playing the way we’ve played for years upon years. They are just not there yet.”
Yet, Pinewood still had a chance to beat St. Ignatius (5-0). Down by as many as 12 points in the first half, the Panthers rallied to take their first lead late in the third quarter on a 3-pointer by Emily Lee.
The 44-42 advantage didn’t last long – Sabrina Ma scored the next four points to put the Wildcats up two at quarter’s end – but Pinewood kept pace. With 6:28 to play, Kaile Cruz buried a trey that put the Panthers back on top, 48-47.
Ma answered with a midrange jumper, though, and Mali Ennis made a drive on the Wildcats’ next possession to extend their lead to 51-48. After Pinewood’s Jade Ramirez split free throws, Ma drained a top-of-the-key 3 that gave St. Ignatius a five-point edge with 4:31 left.
The Panthers sliced that deficit to 54-53 over the next two minutes, thanks to a Skylar Chui free throw and a baseline 3 from Cruz. That’s as close as Pinewood would get. Ma sank five throws in the final 91 seconds, while the Panthers missed four 3s and mustered only a free throw by Chui.
“We picked it up a bit in the second half,” Ladine said, “but unfortunately, it wasn’t enough to cover the damage they did in the beginning.”
Ma did most of that damage, scoring 20 of her 34 points by halftime.
“She’s an awesome player,” Ladine said of the San Jose State-bound senior guard. “We weren’t ready for her, either.”
Ma nearly outscored the Panthers in the first quarter, producing 14 of her team’s 23 points. Pinewood scored 15, with seven of those points coming from Ladine. She accounted for the Panthers’ first five points, banking in a shot from the middle of the paint before going 3-for-4 from the foul line.
Lee totaled 13 points, good enough to make her Pinewood’s second-leading scorer. Eight of those points came during Pinewood’s 14-2 run in the third quarter.
After making 4-of-13 shots from beyond the arc in the third, the Panthers were just 2-of-12 on 3s in the fourth. They finished 10-of-37 from deep (27%).
“We got the looks, especially in the second half, and those are shots we hit all the time in practice,” Scheppler said. “I say it every year – it’s my best shooting team – and they didn’t shoot well today.”
Only Ladine and Lee scored in double figures, and they both shot below 30% from the field. Cruz had nine points and Ramirez scored six. Ramirez, a junior point guard, also recorded six assists and four steals.
Pinewood has ample time to recover from what Scheppler called “a disappointing loss.” The Panthers’ next game is scheduled 6:15 p.m. Dec. 28 against Los Altos (5-0) at the St. Francis Holiday Tournament.
“We’ve got things to work on,” the coach said. “It’s early December; let’s see if the girls are going to be motivated to change who they are as basketball players.”
Ladine is confident they will improve.
“We’re excited to get better and just get back at it on Monday in practice,” she said. “We’ll recoup from this. It’s basketball – there are ups and downs.”